Daily Reading for Friday, April 17th, 2020

Reading 1, Acts 4:1-12

1 While they were still talking to the people the priests came up to them, accompanied by the captain of the Temple and the Sadducees.

2 They were extremely annoyed at their teaching the people the resurrection from the dead by proclaiming the resurrection of Jesus.

3 They arrested them, and, as it was already late, they kept them in prison till the next day.

4 But many of those who had listened to their message became believers; the total number of men had now risen to something like five thousand.

5 It happened that the next day the rulers, elders and scribes held a meeting in Jerusalem

6 with Annas the high priest, Caiaphas, Jonathan, Alexander and all the members of the high-priestly families.

7 They made the prisoners stand in the middle and began to interrogate them, 'By what power, and by whose name have you men done this?'

8 Then Peter, filled with the Holy Spirit, addressed them, 'Rulers of the people, and elders!

9 If you are questioning us today about an act of kindness to a cripple and asking us how he was healed,

10 you must know, all of you, and the whole people of Israel, that it is by the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarene, whom you crucified, and God raised from the dead, by this name and by no other that this man stands before you cured.

11 This is the stone which you, the builders, rejected but which has become the cornerstone. Only in him is there salvation;

12 for of all the names in the world given to men, this is the only one by which we can be saved.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1-2, 4, 22-24, 25-27

1 Alleluia! Give thanks to Yahweh for he is good, for his faithful love endures for ever.

2 Let the House of Israel say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.'

4 Let those who fear Yahweh say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.'

22 The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone;

23 This is Yahweh's doing, and we marvel at it.

24 This is the day which Yahweh has made, a day for us to rejoice and be glad.

25 We beg you, Yahweh, save us, we beg you, Yahweh, give us victory!

26 Blessed in the name of Yahweh is he who is coming! We bless you from the house of Yahweh.

27 Yahweh is God, he gives us light. Link your processions, branches in hand, up to the horns of the altar.