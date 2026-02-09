Daily Reading for Monday, February 9th, 2026

Reading 1, Kings 8:1-7, 9-13

1 Solomon then summoned the elders of Israel to Jerusalem to bring the ark of the covenant of Yahweh up from the City of David, that is, Zion.

2 All the men of Israel assembled round King Solomon in the month of Ethanim, at the time of the feast (that is, the seventh month).

3 When all the elders of Israel had arrived, the priests took up the ark

4 and the Tent of Meeting and all the sacred utensils which were in the Tent.

5 King Solomon and all Israel, present with him before the ark, sacrificed countless, innumerable sheep and oxen.

6 The priests brought the ark of the covenant of Yahweh to its place, in the Debir of the Temple, that is, in the Holy of Holies, under the wings of the winged creatures

7 for the winged creatures spread their wings over the place where the ark stood, forming a canopy over the ark and its shafts.

9 And the answer will be, "Because they deserted Yahweh their God who brought their ancestors out of Egypt, and they adopted other gods and worshipped and served them; that is why Yahweh has brought all these disasters on them." '

10 At the end of the twenty years that it took Solomon to erect the two buildings, the Temple of Yahweh and the royal palace

11 (Hiram king of Tyre had provided Solomon with all the cedar wood, juniper wood and gold that he wanted), King Solomon gave Hiram twenty towns in the territory of Galilee.

12 But when Hiram came from Tyre to view the towns that Solomon had given him, he was not pleased with them.

13 He said, 'What kind of towns are these you have given me, brother?' And to this day they are known as 'cabul-land'.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 132:6-7, 8-10

6 Listen, we heard of it in Ephrathah, we found it at Forest-Fields.

7 Let us go into his dwelling-place, and worship at his footstool.

8 Go up, Yahweh, to your resting-place, you and the ark of your strength.

9 Your priests are robed in saving justice, your faithful are shouting for joy.

10 For the sake of your servant David, do not reject your anointed.