Daily Reading for Friday, February 27th, 2026

Reading 1, Ezekiel 18:21-28

21 'If the wicked, however, renounces all the sins he has committed, respects my laws and is law-abiding and upright, he will most certainly live; he will not die.

22 None of the crimes he committed will be remembered against him from then on; he will most certainly live because of his upright actions.

23 Would I take pleasure in the death of the wicked -- declares the Lord Yahweh -- and not prefer to see him renounce his wickedness and live?

24 'But if the upright abandons uprightness and does wrong by copying all the loathsome practices of the wicked, is he to live? All his upright actions will be forgotten from then on; for the infidelity of which he is guilty and the sin which he has committed, he will most certainly die.

25 'Now, you say, "What the Lord does is unjust." Now listen, House of Israel: is what I do unjust? Is it not what you do that is unjust?

26 When the upright abandons uprightness and does wrong and dies, he dies because of the wrong which he himself has done.

27 Similarly, when the wicked abandons wickedness to become law-abiding and upright, he saves his own life.

28 Having chosen to renounce all his previous crimes, he will most certainly live: he will not die.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 130:1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8

1 [Song of Ascents] From the depths I call to you, Yahweh:

2 Lord, hear my cry. Listen attentively to the sound of my pleading!

3 If you kept a record of our sins, Lord, who could stand their ground?

4 But with you is forgiveness, that you may be revered.

5 I rely, my whole being relies, Yahweh, on your promise.

6 My whole being hopes in the Lord, more than watchmen for daybreak; more than watchmen for daybreak

7 let Israel hope in Yahweh. For with Yahweh is faithful love, with him generous ransom;

8 and he will ransom Israel from all its sins.