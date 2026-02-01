We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Monday, February 16th, 2026
Daily Reading for Monday February 16, 2026Reading 1, James 1:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:67, 68, 71, 72, 75, 76
Gospel, Mark 8:11-13
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, James 1:1-11
1 From James, servant of God and of the Lord Jesus Christ. Greetings to the twelve tribes of the Dispersion.
2 My brothers, consider it a great joy when trials of many kinds come upon you,
3 for you well know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance, and
4 perseverance must complete its work so that you will become fully developed, complete, not deficient in any way.
5 Any of you who lacks wisdom must ask God, who gives to all generously and without scolding; it will be given.
6 But the prayer must be made with faith, and no trace of doubt, because a person who has doubts is like the waves thrown up in the sea by the buffeting of the wind.
7 That sort of person, in two minds,
8 inconsistent in every activity, must not expect to receive anything from the Lord.
9 It is right that the brother in humble circumstances should glory in being lifted up,
10 and the rich in being brought low. For the rich will last no longer than the wild flower;
11 the scorching sun comes up, and the grass withers, its flower falls, its beauty is lost. It is the same with the rich: in the middle of a busy life, the rich will wither.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:67, 68, 71, 72, 75, 76
67 Before I was punished I used to go astray, but now I keep to your promise.
68 You are generous and act generously, teach me your will.
71 It was good for me that I had to suffer, the better to learn your judgements.
72 The Law you have uttered is more precious to me than all the wealth in the world.
75 I know, Yahweh, that your judgements are upright, and in punishing me you show your constancy.
76 Your faithful love must be my consolation, as you have promised your servant.
Gospel, Mark 8:11-13
11 The Pharisees came up and started a discussion with him; they demanded of him a sign from heaven, to put him to the test.
12 And with a profound sigh he said, 'Why does this generation demand a sign? In truth I tell you, no sign shall be given to this generation.'
13 And, leaving them again, he re-embarked and went away to the other side.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
A Lenten Message from Sister Catherine - Please Watch
Reading for February 15th, 2026Reading 1, Sirach 15:15-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:1-2, 4-5, 17-18, 33-34
Gospel, Matthew 5:17-37
Reading 2, First Corinthians 2:6-10
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
A Lenten Message from Sister Catherine - Please Watch
- Easter / Lent
- 5 Lenten Prayers
- Ash Wednesday
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
St. Valentine: The Patron Saint of Love, Marriage, and Devotion
The Saint Behind Valentine’s Day Still Has Something to Teach Us
A Come-to-Jesus Reckoning: Doctors, SSRIs, Mutilating Surgeries, and the Transgender Opioid-Level Catastrophe
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.