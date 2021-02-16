5 prayers you should say this Lenten Season

Each and every day we are called on to become closer to God. We can answer that call with our actions and our prayers. This Lenten Season take a step closer to the Lord with these special Lenten prayers.

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this. Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >

Learn more about Lent and Easter on Catholic Online School.

For You, O Christ, our God, are the enlightenment of our souls and bodies.

O gracious Master, infuse in our hearts the spotless light of Your Divine Wisdom and open the eyes of our mind that we may understand the teachings of Your Gospel. Instill in us also the fear of Your blessed commandments, so that having curbed all carnal desires, we may lead a spiritual life, both thinking and doing everything to please You. For You, O Christ, our God, are the enlightenment of our souls and bodies; and to You we render glory, together with Your eternal Father, and with Your all holy, life-creating Spirit, now and ever, and forever.

Take hold of me with Your love, that same foolish love that knew no limits, and let me offer myself to the Father with You so that I may rise with You to eternal life.

Dear Lord Jesus,

by Your Passion and Resurrection

You brought life to the world.

But the glory of the Resurrection

came only after the sufferings of the Passion.

You laid down Your life willingly

and gave up everything for us.

Your body was broken and fastened to a Cross,

Your clothing became the prize of soldiers,

your blood ebbed slowly but surely away,

and Your Mother was entrusted to the beloved disciple.

Stretched out on the Cross,

deprived of all earthly possessions and human aid,

You cried out to Your Father that the end had come.

You had accomplished the work given You,

and You committed into His hands,

as a perfect gift,

the little life that remained to You.

Lord, teach me to accept all afflictions

after the example You have given.

Let me place my death in Yours

and my weakness in Your abandonment,

Take hold of me with Your love,

that same foolish love that knew no limits,

and let me offer myself to the Father

with You so that I may rise with You to eternal life.

Help us now, Lord, in our feeble attempts to make up for past sin. Bless our efforts with the rich blessing of Your grace.

Dear Lord, we are now in the holy season of Lent. We begin to realize anew that these are the days of salvation, these are the acceptable days. We know that we are all sinners. We know that in many things we have all offended Your infinite majesty. We know that sin destroys Your life in us as a drought withers the leaves and chokes the life from the land, leaving an arid, dusty desert. Help us now, Lord, in our feeble attempts to make up for past sin. Bless our efforts with the rich blessing of Your grace. Make us realize ever more our need of penance and of mortification. Help us to see, in our ordinary difficulties and duties, in the trials and temptations of every day, the best opportunity of making up for past infidelities. Every day we are so often reminded in field and wood, in sky and stream, of Your own boundless generosity to us. Help us to realize that You are never outdone in generosity, and that the least thing we do for You will be rewarded, full measure, pressed down, shaken together, and flowing over. Then we shall see, in our own souls, how the desert can blossom, and the dry and wasted land can bring forth the rich, useful fruit that was expected of it from the beginning. Amen.

He fulfilled Your Will by becoming Man. And giving His life on the Cross.

Almighty and Everlasting God,

You have given the human race

Jesus Christ our Savior as a model of humility.

He fulfilled Your Will by becoming Man

And giving His life on the Cross.

Help us to bear witness to You

By following His example of suffering

And make us worthy to share in His Resurrection.

We ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son.

Amen.

Lord, during this Lenten Season, nourish me with Your Word of life and make me one with You in love and prayer.

God, heavenly Father,

look upon me and hear my prayer

during this holy Season of Lent.

By the good works You inspire,

help me to discipline my body

and to be renewed in spirit.

Without You I can do nothing.

By Your Spirit help me to know what is right

and to be eager in doing Your will.

Teach me to find new life through penance.

Keep me from sin, and help me live

by Your commandment of love.

God of love, bring me back to You.

Send Your Spirit to make me strong

in faith and active in good works.

May my acts of penance bring me Your forgiveness,

open my heart to Your love,

and prepare me for the coming feast

of the Resurrection of Jesus.

Lord, during this Lenten Season,

nourish me with Your Word of life

and make me one

with You in love and prayer.

Fill my heart with Your love

and keep me faithful to the Gospel of Christ.

Give me the grace to rise above my human weakness.

Give me new life by Your Sacraments, especially the Mass.

Father, our source of life,

I reach out with joy to grasp Your hand;

let me walk more readily in Your ways.

Guide me in Your gentle mercy,

for left to myself I cannot do Your Will.

Father of love, source of all blessings,

help me to pass from my old life of sin

to the new life of grace.

Prepare me for the glory of Your Kingdom.

I ask this through our Lord Jesus Christ, Your Son,

Who lives and reigns with You

and the Holy Spirit, one God, forever.

Amen.

---





Copyright 2019 - Distributed by THE CALIFORNIA NETWORK