Daily Reading for Friday, February 13th, 2026

Reading 1, Kings 11:29-32; 12:19

29 One day when Jeroboam had gone out of Jerusalem, the prophet Ahijah of Shiloh accosted him on the road. Ahijah was wearing a new cloak; the two of them were in the open country by themselves.

30 Ahijah took the new cloak which he was wearing and tore it into twelve strips,

31 saying to Jeroboam: 'Take ten strips for yourself, for Yahweh, God of Israel, says this, "I am going to tear the kingdom from Solomon's hand and give ten tribes to you.

32 He will keep one tribe for the sake of my servant David and for the sake of Jerusalem, the city which I have chosen out of all the tribes of Israel;

19 And Israel has remained in rebellion against the House of David from that day to this.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 81:10-11, 12-13, 14-15

10 I, Yahweh, am your God, who brought you here from Egypt, you have only to open your mouth for me to fill it.

11 'My people would not listen to me, Israel would have none of me.

12 So I left them to their stubborn selves, to follow their own devices.

13 'If only my people would listen to me, if only Israel would walk in my ways,

14 at one stroke I would subdue their enemies, turn my hand against their opponents.

15 'Those who hate Yahweh would woo his favour, though their doom was sealed for ever,