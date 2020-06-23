7 powerful morning prayers you need to get your day started with God

Rise and shine - the great morning awaits all of God's children.

LOS ANGELES, CA (Catholic Online) - This may be a well-known fact ... not everyone is a morning person. Some people really struggle to get out of bed and get their day started. Praying to God is the perfect way to find the needed encouragement, peace and strength for the day's tasks. With hopes of helping those anti-morning believers and further inspiring the go-getters of the world, we present to you a wonderful list of powerful morning prayers.

O Master and holy God, who are beyond our understanding: at your word, light came forth out of darkness. In your mercy, you gave us rest through night-long sleep, and raised us up to glorify your goodness and to offer our supplication to You. Now, in your own tender love, accept us who adore You and give thanks to You with all our heart. Grant us all our requests, if they lead to salvation; give us the grace of manifesting that we are children of light and day, and heirs to your eternal reward. In the abundance of your mercies, O Lord, remember all your people; all those present who pray with us; all our brethren on land, at sea, or in the air, in every place of Your domain, who call upon your love for mankind. Upon all, pour down your great mercy, that we, saved in body and in soul, may persevere unfailingly; and that, in our confidence, we may extol your exalted and blessed Name, Father, Son, and Holy Spirit, always, now and forever. Amen

Good Morning God!

You are ushering in another day,

untouched and freshly new.

So here I am to ask you, God,

if You'll renew me too.

Forgive the many errors that I made yesterday

and let me try again dear God

to walk closer in Your way.

But Lord, I am well aware,

I can't make it on my own.

So take my hand and hold it tight,

for I cannot walk alone.



Morning Offering to the Sacred Heart

O Jesus, through the Immaculate Heart of Mary, I offer You my prayers, works, joys and sufferings of this day for all the intentions of Your Sacred Heart, in union with the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass throughout the world, in reparation for my sins, for the intentions of all our associates, and in particular for the intentions of our Holy Father for this month.

I adore Thee, O my God, and I love Thee with all my heart. I give Thee thanks that Thou hast created me, made me a Christian, and preserved me this night. I offer Thee the actions of this day; grant that all of them may be according to Thy holy Will, and for Thy greater glory. Save me from sin and from all evil. Let Thy grace be always with me.

Amen.



Prayers at the Day's Beginning

Lord, one more day to love you!

O Jesus, watch over me always, especially today, or I shall betray you like Judas.

Lord, today is the day I begin!

Jesus, shine through me and be so in me that every person I come in contact with may feel your presence in my soul.

My God, send me thy Holy Spirit to teach me what I am and what thou art!

May the Passion of Christ be ever in our heart.

And to be more with Him, more with Him, not merely with oneself.

Father, my heart is heavy. I feel like I have to carry the burden alone. Words like "overwhelmed," "distraught," "exhausted" seem to describe where I am. I am not sure how to let you carry my heavy load, so please show me how. Take it from me. Let me rest and be refreshed so that my heart won't be so heavy in the morning. In Jesus' name. Amen.

Dear Lord, help me remember what a difference it makes when I make time with You a priority in my morning. Awaken me in body and spirit each day with a desire to meet with You and to hear You speak words of affirmation, assurance and wisdom over my heart as I prepare to go into my day. In Jesus' Name, Amen.

