 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Wednesday, February 25th, 2026

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible

Daily Reading for Wednesday February 25, 2026

Reading 1, Jonah 3:1-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 51:3-4, 12-13, 18-19
Gospel, Luke 11:29-32
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Jonah 3:1-10

1 The word of Yahweh was addressed to Jonah a second time.

2 'Up!' he said, 'Go to Nineveh, the great city, and preach to it as I shall tell you.'

3 Jonah set out and went to Nineveh in obedience to the word of Yahweh. Now Nineveh was a city great beyond compare; to cross it took three days.

4 Jonah began by going a day's journey into the city and then proclaimed, 'Only forty days more and Nineveh will be overthrown.'

5 And the people of Nineveh believed in God; they proclaimed a fast and put on sackcloth, from the greatest to the least.

6 When the news reached the king of Nineveh, he rose from his throne, took off his robe, put on sackcloth and sat down in ashes.

7 He then had it proclaimed throughout Nineveh, by decree of the king and his nobles, as follows: 'No person or animal, herd or flock, may eat anything; they may not graze, they may not drink any water.

8 All must put on sackcloth and call on God with all their might; and let everyone renounce his evil ways and violent behaviour.

9 Who knows? Perhaps God will change his mind and relent and renounce his burning wrath, so that we shall not perish.'

10 God saw their efforts to renounce their evil ways. And God relented about the disaster which he had threatened to bring on them, and did not bring it.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 51:3-4, 12-13, 18-19

3 For I am well aware of my offences, my sin is constantly in mind.

4 Against you, you alone, I have sinned, I have done what you see to be wrong, that you may show your saving justice when you pass sentence, and your victory may appear when you give judgement,

12 Give me back the joy of your salvation, sustain in me a generous spirit.

13 I shall teach the wicked your paths, and sinners will return to you.

18 In your graciousness do good to Zion, rebuild the walls of Jerusalem.

19 Then you will delight in upright sacrifices,-burnt offerings and whole oblations -- and young bulls will be offered on your altar.


Gospel, Luke 11:29-32

29 The crowds got even bigger and he addressed them, 'This is an evil generation; it is asking for a sign. The only sign it will be given is the sign of Jonah.

30 For just as Jonah became a sign to the people of Nineveh, so will the Son of man be a sign to this generation.

31 On Judgement Day the Queen of the South will stand up against the people of this generation and be their condemnation, because she came from the ends of the earth to hear the wisdom of Solomon; and, look, there is something greater than Solomon here.

32 On Judgement Day the men of Nineveh will appear against this generation and be its condemnation, because when Jonah preached they repented; and, look, there is something greater than Jonah here.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
February 2026
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

More Bible

Our Important Lenten Message - Please Watch


Donate Now
Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Keep Catholic Education Free for Anyone, Anywhere

Keep Catholic Education Free for Anyone, Anywhere

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Our Important Lenten Message - Please Watch


Donate Now
Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

Four Years After Ukraine Invasion, Pope Leo Declares Peace ‘An Urgent Necessity’

Melania Documentary Rekindles Questions About First Lady’s Catholic Faith

Historic Public Veneration of St. Francis’ Remains Draws Hundreds of Thousands to Assisi
Daily Readings with Catholic Online Saint of the Day logo Prayer of the Day logo Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Prayer Candle Shop Catholic
All donations $25 or more receive a FREE eBook for Lent

All donations $25 or more receive a FREE eBook for Lent

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Will you answer the Call?

Will you answer the Call?

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2026 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.