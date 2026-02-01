Daily Reading for Tuesday, February 3rd, 2026

Reading 1, Samuel 18:9-10, 14, 24-25, 30-19:3 9 And Saul watched David jealously from that day onwards. 10 The following day, an evil spirit from God seized on Saul and he fell into a frenzy while he was indoors. David played the harp as on other occasions; Saul had a spear in his hand. 14 In all his expeditions, David was successful and Yahweh was with him. 24 Saul's servants then reported back, 'This is what David said.' 25 Saul replied, 'Tell David this, "The king desires no bride-price except one hundred Philistine foreskins, in vengeance on the king's enemies." ' Saul was counting on getting David killed by the Philistines. 30 The Philistine chiefs kept mounting their campaigns but, whenever they did so, David proved more successful than any of Saul's staff; consequently he gained great renown. 1 Saul let his son Jonathan and all his servants know of his intention to kill David. But Jonathan, Saul's son, held David in great affection; 2 and Jonathan warned David, 'My father Saul is looking for a way to kill you, so be on your guard tomorrow morning; go into hiding, stay out of sight. 3 I shall go out and keep my father company in the countryside where you will be, and shall talk to my father about you; I shall see what the situation is and then tell you.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 86:1-2, 3-4, 5-6 1 [Prayer Of David] Listen to me, Yahweh, answer me, for I am poor and needy. 2 Guard me, for I am faithful, save your servant who relies on you. You are my God, 3 take pity on me, Lord, for to you I cry all the day. 4 Fill your servant's heart with joy, Lord, for to you I raise up my heart. 5 Lord, you are kind and forgiving, rich in faithful love for all who call upon you. 6 Yahweh, hear my prayer, listen to the sound of my pleading.



Gospel, Mark 5:21-43

21 When Jesus had crossed again in the boat to the other side, a large crowd gathered round him and he stayed by the lake.

22 Then the president of the synagogue came up, named Jairus, and seeing him, fell at his feet

23 and begged him earnestly, saying, 'My little daughter is desperately sick. Do come and lay your hands on her that she may be saved and may live.'

24 Jesus went with him and a large crowd followed him; they were pressing all round him.

25 Now there was a woman who had suffered from a haemorrhage for twelve years;

26 after long and painful treatment under various doctors, she had spent all she had without being any the better for it; in fact, she was getting worse.

27 She had heard about Jesus, and she came up through the crowd and touched his cloak from behind, thinking,

28 'If I can just touch his clothes, I shall be saved.'

29 And at once the source of the bleeding dried up, and she felt in herself that she was cured of her complaint.

30 And at once aware of the power that had gone out from him, Jesus turned round in the crowd and said, 'Who touched my clothes?'

31 His disciples said to him, 'You see how the crowd is pressing round you; how can you ask, "Who touched me?" '

32 But he continued to look all round to see who had done it.

33 Then the woman came forward, frightened and trembling because she knew what had happened to her, and she fell at his feet and told him the whole truth.

34 'My daughter,' he said, 'your faith has restored you to health; go in peace and be free of your complaint.'

35 While he was still speaking some people arrived from the house of the president of the synagogue to say, 'Your daughter is dead; why put the Master to any further trouble?'

36 But Jesus overheard what they said and he said to the president of the synagogue, 'Do not be afraid; only have faith.'

37 And he allowed no one to go with him except Peter and James and John the brother of James.

38 So they came to the house of the president of the synagogue, and Jesus noticed all the commotion, with people weeping and wailing unrestrainedly.

39 He went in and said to them, 'Why all this commotion and crying? The child is not dead, but asleep.'

40 But they ridiculed him. So he turned them all out and, taking with him the child's father and mother and his own companions, he went into the place where the child lay.

41 And taking the child by the hand he said to her, 'Talitha kum!' which means, 'Little girl, I tell you to get up.'

42 The little girl got up at once and began to walk about, for she was twelve years old. At once they were overcome with astonishment,

43 and he gave them strict orders not to let anyone know about it, and told them to give her something to eat.