We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Saturday, December 13th, 2025
Daily Reading for Saturday December 13, 2025Reading 1, Sirach 48:1-4, 9-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19
Gospel, Matthew 17:10-13
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Sirach 48:1-4, 9-11
1 Then the prophet Elijah arose like a fire, his word flaring like a torch.
2 It was he who brought famine on them and decimated them in his zeal.
3 By the word of the Lord he shut up the heavens, three times also he brought down fire.
4 How glorious you were in your miracles, Elijah! Has anyone reason to boast as you have? -
9 taken up in the whirlwind of fire, in a chariot with fiery horses;
10 designated in the prophecies of doom to allay God's wrath before the fury breaks, to turn the hearts of fathers towards their children, and to restore the tribes of Jacob.
11 Blessed, those who will see you, and those who have fallen asleep in love; for we too shall certainly have life.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 80:2-3, 15-16, 18-19
2 over Ephraim, Benjamin and Manasseh; rouse your valour and come to our help.
3 God, bring us back, let your face shine on us and we shall be safe.
15 protect what your own hand has planted.
16 They have thrown it on the fire like dung, the frown of your rebuke will destroy them.
18 Never again will we turn away from you, give us life and we will call upon your name.
19 God Sabaoth, bring us back, let your face shine on us and we shall be safe.
Gospel, Matthew 17:10-13
10 And the disciples put this question to him, 'Why then do the scribes say that Elijah must come first?'
11 He replied, 'Elijah is indeed coming, and he will set everything right again;
12 however, I tell you that Elijah has come already and they did not recognise him but treated him as they pleased; and the Son of man will suffer similarly at their hands.'
13 Then the disciples understood that he was speaking of John the Baptist.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for December 12th, 2025Reading 1, Isaiah 7:10-14
Responsorial Psalm, Second Samuel 2:1, 4-8
Gospel, Luke 1:39-47
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
- Advent / Christmas
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
Biblical Imagery Confirmed: Remarkable Early Christian Mural of Jesus Found in Turkey
Pope Leo XIV: Christian Archaeology Reveals How God’s Saving Work Took Root in History
100 Catholic Schoolchildren Rescued in Nigeria as Families Await Further Releases
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.