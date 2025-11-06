Daily Reading for Thursday, November 6th, 2025
Reading 1, Romans 14:7-12
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1-4, 13-14
Gospel, Luke 15:1-10
Reading 1, Romans 14:7-12
7 For none of us lives for himself and none of us dies for himself;
8 while we are alive, we are living for the Lord, and when we die, we die for the Lord: and so, alive or dead, we belong to the Lord.
9 It was for this purpose that Christ both died and came to life again: so that he might be Lord of both the dead and the living.
10 Why, then, does one of you make himself judge over his brother, and why does another among you despise his brother? All of us will have to stand in front of the judgement-seat of God:
11 as scripture says: By my own life says the Lord, every knee shall bow before me, every tongue shall give glory to God.
12 It is to God, then, that each of us will have to give an account of himself.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 27:1-4, 13-14
1 [Of David] Yahweh is my light and my salvation, whom should I fear? Yahweh is the fortress of my life, whom should I dread?
2 When the wicked advance against me to eat me up, they, my opponents, my enemies, are the ones who stumble and fall.
3 Though an army pitch camp against me, my heart will not fear, though war break out against me, my trust will never be shaken.
4 One thing I ask of Yahweh, one thing I seek: to dwell in Yahweh's house all the days of my life, to enjoy the sweetness of Yahweh, to seek out his temple.
13 This I believe: I shall see the goodness of Yahweh, in the land of the living.
14 Put your hope in Yahweh, be strong, let your heart be bold, put your hope in Yahweh.
Gospel, Luke 15:1-10
1 The tax collectors and sinners, however, were all crowding round to listen to him,
2 and the Pharisees and scribes complained saying, 'This man welcomes sinners and eats with them.'
3 So he told them this parable:
4 'Which one of you with a hundred sheep, if he lost one, would fail to leave the ninety-nine in the desert and go after the missing one till he found it?
5 And when he found it, would he not joyfully take it on his shoulders
6 and then, when he got home, call together his friends and neighbours, saying to them, "Rejoice with me, I have found my sheep that was lost."
7 In the same way, I tell you, there will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner repenting than over ninety-nine upright people who have no need of repentance.
8 'Or again, what woman with ten drachmas would not, if she lost one, light a lamp and sweep out the house and search thoroughly till she found it?
9 And then, when she had found it, call together her friends and neighbours, saying to them, "Rejoice with me, I have found the drachma I lost."
10 In the same way, I tell you, there is rejoicing among the angels of God over one repentant sinner.'
