Daily Reading for Wednesday, January 3rd, 2024

Reading 1, First John 2:29-3:6

29 If you know that he is upright you must recognise that everyone whose life is upright is a child of his.

1 You must see what great love the Father has lavished on us by letting us be called God's children -- which is what we are! The reason why the world does not acknowledge us is that it did not acknowledge him.

2 My dear friends, we are already God's children, but what we shall be in the future has not yet been revealed. We are well aware that when he appears we shall be like him, because we shall see him as he really is.

3 Whoever treasures this hope of him purifies himself, to be as pure as he is.

4 Whoever sins, acts wickedly, because all sin is wickedness.

5 Now you are well aware that he has appeared in order to take sins away, and that in him there is no sin.

6 No one who remains in him sins, and whoever sins has neither seen him nor recognised him.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 3-4, 5-6

1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.

3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.

4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!

5 Play to Yahweh on the harp, to the sound of instruments;

6 to the sound of trumpet and horn, acclaim the presence of the King.