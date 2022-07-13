We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Wednesday, July 13th, 2022
Daily Reading for Wednesday July 13, 2022Reading 1, Isaiah 10:5-7, 13-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 94:5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 14-15
Gospel, Matthew 11:25-27
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Isaiah 10:5-7, 13-16
5 Woe to Assyria, rod of my anger, the club in their hands is my fury!
6 I was sending him against a godless nation, commissioning him against the people who enraged me, to pillage and plunder at will and trample on them like the mud in the streets.
7 But this was not his intention nor did his heart plan it so, for he dreamed of putting an end to them, of liquidating nations without number!
13 For he thinks: 'By the strength of my own arm I have done this and by my own wisdom: how intelligent I have been! I have abolished the frontiers between peoples, I have plundered their treasures, like a hero, I have subjugated their inhabitants.
14 My hand has found, as though a bird's nest, the riches of the peoples. Like someone collecting deserted eggs, I have collected the whole world while no one has fluttered a wing or opened a beak to squawk.'
15 Does the axe claim more credit than the man who wields it, or the saw more strength than the man who handles it? As though a staff controlled those who raise it, or the club could raise what is not made of wood!
16 That is why Yahweh Sabaoth is going to inflict leanness on his stout men, and beneath his glory kindle a fever burning like a fire.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 94:5-6, 7-8, 9-10, 14-15
5 They crush your people, Yahweh, they oppress your heritage,
6 they murder the widow and the stranger, bring the orphan to a violent death.
7 They say, 'Yahweh is not looking, the God of Jacob is taking no notice.'
8 Take notice yourselves, you coarsest of people! Fools, when will you learn some sense?
9 Shall he who implanted the ear not hear, he who fashioned the eye not see?
10 Shall he who instructs nations not punish? Yahweh, the teacher of all people,
14 Yahweh will not abandon his people, he will not desert his heritage;
15 for judgement will again become saving justice, and in its wake all upright hearts will follow.
Gospel, Matthew 11:25-27
25 At that time Jesus exclaimed, 'I bless you, Father, Lord of heaven and of earth, for hiding these things from the learned and the clever and revealing them to little children.
26 Yes, Father, for that is what it pleased you to do.
27 Everything has been entrusted to me by my Father; and no one knows the Son except the Father, just as no one knows the Father except the Son and those to whom the Son chooses to reveal him.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
FREE Catholic Classes Pick a class, you can learn anything
More Bible
Reading for July 12th, 2022Reading 1, Isaiah 7:1-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 48:2-3, 3-4, 5-6, 7-8
Gospel, Matthew 11:20-24
Past / Future Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
To all our readers,Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.
Help Now >
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
-
Saint of the Day for Tuesday, July 12th, 2022
-
Mysteries of the Rosary
-
Litany of the Blessed Virgin Mary
-
Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, July 12
-
Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
-
St. John Gaulbert, Abbot
-
Saints & Angels
-
Saint Feast Days in July
-
The Apostles' Creed
-
Popular Saints
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- St. Henry: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Prayer to the Sacred Heart of Jesus: Prayer of the Day for Wednesday, July 13, 2022
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- St. John Gaulbert, Abbot: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, July 12, 2022
- Make Me an Instrument of Your Peace, Saint Francis Prayer: Prayer of the Day for Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.