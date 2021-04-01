Daily Reading for Thursday, April 1st, 2021

Daily Reading for Thursday April 1, 2021 Reading 1, Exodus 12:1-8, 11-14

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 116:12-13, 15-16, 17-18

Gospel, John 13:1-15

Reading 2, First Corinthians 11:23-26



1 Before the festival of the Passover, Jesus, knowing that his hour had come to pass from this world to the Father, having loved those who were his in the world, loved them to the end.

2 They were at supper, and the devil had already put it into the mind of Judas Iscariot son of Simon, to betray him.

3 Jesus knew that the Father had put everything into his hands, and that he had come from God and was returning to God,

4 and he got up from table, removed his outer garments and, taking a towel, wrapped it round his waist;

5 he then poured water into a basin and began to wash the disciples' feet and to wipe them with the towel he was wearing.

6 He came to Simon Peter, who said to him, 'Lord, are you going to wash my feet?'

7 Jesus answered, 'At the moment you do not know what I am doing, but later you will understand.'

8 'Never!' said Peter. 'You shall never wash my feet.' Jesus replied, 'If I do not wash you, you can have no share with me.' Simon Peter said,

9 'Well then, Lord, not only my feet, but my hands and my head as well!'

10 Jesus said, 'No one who has had a bath needs washing, such a person is clean all over. You too are clean, though not all of you are.'

11 He knew who was going to betray him, and that was why he said, 'though not all of you are'.

12 When he had washed their feet and put on his outer garments again he went back to the table. 'Do you understand', he said, 'what I have done to you?

13 You call me Master and Lord, and rightly; so I am.

14 If I, then, the Lord and Master, have washed your feet, you must wash each other's feet.

15 I have given you an example so that you may copy what I have done to you.

23 For the tradition I received from the Lord and also handed on to you is that on the night he was betrayed, the Lord Jesus took some bread,

24 and after he had given thanks, he broke it, and he said, 'This is my body, which is for you; do this in remembrance of me.'

25 And in the same way, with the cup after supper, saying, 'This cup is the new covenant in my blood. Whenever you drink it, do this as a memorial of me.'

26 Whenever you eat this bread, then, and drink this cup, you are proclaiming the Lord's death until he comes.