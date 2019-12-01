Prayer of the Day for Sunday, December 1

Advent Wreath Prayer

The following are the Advent wreath prayers that change every week. They are prayed at the lighting of each candle every day during Advent.



Week One:



The first candle is lit, and the prayer for the first week is said.



Priest:



Let us pray.

Stir up Thy might, we beg Thee, O Lord,

and come, so that we may escape through Thy protection

and be saved by Thy help from the dangers

that threaten us because of our sins.

Who livest and reignest for ever and ever.



All: Amen.



During the first week one candle is left burning during the evening meal, at prayers or at bedtime.



Week Two:



Two candles are lit on the second Sunday and allowed to burn as before. The prayer for the week is:



Priest:



Let us pray.

O Lord, stir up our hearts

that we may prepare for Thy only begotten Son,

that through His coming

we may be made worthy to serve Thee with pure souls.

Through the same Christ our Lord.



All: Amen.



Week Three:



Three candles, including the rose candle, are lit on Gaudete, the third Sunday, and during that week. The following prayer is said:



Priest:



Let us pray.

We humbly beg Thee, O Lord,

to listen to our prayers;

and by the grace of Thy coming

bring light into our darkened minds.

Who livest and reignest for ever and ever.



All: Amen.



Week Four:



All four candles are lit on the fourth Sunday and allowed to burn as before. The prayer said the fourth week is:



Priest:



Let us pray.

Stir up Thy might, we pray Thee, O Lord, and come;

rescue us through Thy great strength so that salvation,

which has been hindered by our sins,

may be hastened by the grace of Thy gentle mercy.

Who livest and reignest for ever and ever.



All: Amen.