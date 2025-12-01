Daily Reading for Monday, December 29th, 2025

Reading 1, First John 2:3-11

3 In this way we know that we have come to know him, if we keep his commandments.

4 Whoever says, 'I know him' without keeping his commandments, is a liar, and truth has no place in him.

5 But anyone who does keep his word, in such a one God's love truly reaches its perfection. This is the proof that we are in God.

6 Whoever claims to remain in him must act as he acted.

7 My dear friends, this is not a new commandment I am writing for you, but an old commandment that you have had from the beginning; the old commandment is the message you have heard.

8 Yet in another way, I am writing a new commandment for you -- and this is true for you, just as much as for him -- for darkness is passing away and the true light is already shining.

9 Whoever claims to be in light but hates his brother is still in darkness.

10 Anyone who loves his brother remains in light and there is in him nothing to make him fall away.

11 But whoever hates his brother is in darkness and is walking about in darkness not knowing where he is going, because darkness has blinded him.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 96:1-2, 2-3, 5-6

1 Sing a new song to Yahweh! Sing to Yahweh, all the earth!

2 Sing to Yahweh, bless his name! Proclaim his salvation day after day,

3 declare his glory among the nations, his marvels to every people!

5 All the gods of the nations are idols! It was Yahweh who made the heavens;

6 in his presence are splendour and majesty, in his sanctuary power and beauty.