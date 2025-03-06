 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Thursday, March 6th, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Thursday, March 6th, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Thursday March 6, 2025

Reading 1, Deuteronomy 30:15-20
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6
Gospel, Luke 9:22-25
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Deuteronomy 30:15-20

15 'Look, today I am offering you life and prosperity, death and disaster.

16 If you obey the commandments of Yahweh your God, which I am laying down for you today, if you love Yahweh your God and follow his ways, if you keep his commandments, his laws and his customs, you will live and grow numerous, and Yahweh your God will bless you in the country which you are about to enter and make your own.

17 But if your heart turns away, if you refuse to listen, if you let yourself be drawn into worshipping other gods and serving them,

18 I tell you today, you will most certainly perish; you will not live for long in the country which you are crossing the Jordan to enter and possess.

19 Today, I call heaven and earth to witness against you: I am offering you life or death, blessing or curse. Choose life, then, so that you and your descendants may live,

20 in the love of Yahweh your God, obeying his voice, holding fast to him; for in this your life consists, and on this depends the length of time that you stay in the country which Yahweh swore to your ancestors Abraham, Isaac and Jacob that he would give them.'


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 1:1-2, 3, 4, 6

1 How blessed is anyone who rejects the advice of the wicked and does not take a stand in the path that sinners tread, nor a seat in company with cynics,

2 but who delights in the law of Yahweh and murmurs his law day and night.

3 Such a one is like a tree planted near streams; it bears fruit in season and its leaves never wither, and every project succeeds.

4 How different the wicked, how different! Just like chaff blown around by the wind

6 For Yahweh watches over the path of the upright, but the path of the wicked is doomed.


Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Gospel, Luke 9:22-25

22 He said, 'The Son of man is destined to suffer grievously, to be rejected by the elders and chief priests and scribes and to be put to death, and to be raised up on the third day.'

23 Then, speaking to all, he said, 'If anyone wants to be a follower of mine, let him renounce himself and take up his cross every day and follow me.

24 Anyone who wants to save his life will lose it; but anyone who loses his life for my sake, will save it.

25 What benefit is it to anyone to win the whole world and forfeit or lose his very self?


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
March 2025
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031
Carry the Power of Prayer with You | Shop Catholic Prayer Cards Today!

Carry the Power of Prayer with You | Shop Catholic Prayer Cards Today!

More Bible

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Witness the Words of Jesus Come to Life

Witness the Words of Jesus Come to Life

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle
Everything to Know About Fasting in Lent

Daily Catholic

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Free to learn, costly to create—support RCIA today!

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.