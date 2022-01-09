Daily Reading for Sunday, January 9th, 2022

Daily Reading for Sunday January 9, 2022 Reading 1, Isaiah 42:1-4, 6-7

Reading 1, Isaiah 42:1-4, 6-7 1 Here is my servant whom I uphold, my chosen one in whom my soul delights. I have sent my spirit upon him, he will bring fair judgement to the nations. 2 He does not cry out or raise his voice, his voice is not heard in the street; 3 he does not break the crushed reed or snuff the faltering wick. Faithfully he presents fair judgement; 4 he will not grow faint, he will not be crushed until he has established fair judgement on earth, and the coasts and islands are waiting for his instruction. 6 I, Yahweh, have called you in saving justice, I have grasped you by the hand and shaped you; I have made you a covenant of the people and light to the nations, 7 to open the eyes of the blind, to free captives from prison, and those who live in darkness from the dungeon.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 29:1-2, 3-4, 3, 9-10 1 [Psalm Of David] Give Yahweh his due, sons of God, give Yahweh his due of glory and strength, 2 give Yahweh the glory due to his name, adore Yahweh in the splendour of holiness. 3 Yahweh's voice over the waters, the God of glory thunders; Yahweh over countless waters, 4 Yahweh's voice in power, Yahweh's voice in splendour; 9 Yahweh's voice convulses terebinths, strips forests bare. In his palace all cry, 'Glory!' 10 Yahweh was enthroned for the flood, Yahweh is enthroned as king for ever.

15 A feeling of expectancy had grown among the people, who were beginning to wonder whether John might be the Christ,

16 so John declared before them all, 'I baptise you with water, but someone is coming, who is more powerful than me, and I am not fit to undo the strap of his sandals; he will baptise you with the Holy Spirit and fire.

21 Now it happened that when all the people had been baptised and while Jesus after his own baptism was at prayer, heaven opened

22 and the Holy Spirit descended on him in a physical form, like a dove. And a voice came from heaven, 'You are my Son; today have I fathered you.'

Reading 2, Acts 10:34-38

34 Then Peter addressed them, 'I now really understand', he said, 'that God has no favourites,

35 but that anybody of any nationality who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him.

36 'God sent his word to the people of Israel, and it was to them that the good news of peace was brought by Jesus Christ -- he is the Lord of all.

37 You know what happened all over Judaea, how Jesus of Nazareth began in Galilee, after John had been preaching baptism.

38 God had anointed him with the Holy Spirit and with power, and because God was with him, Jesus went about doing good and curing all who had fallen into the power of the devil.