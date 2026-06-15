Prayer of the Day for Monday, June 15

Because of generous supporters like you, Catholic Online School has already delivered free, faithful Catholic education to over 2.2 million students across 193 countries. In an age of noise and algorithms, you are helping form souls with truth, prayer, Scripture, and Christ.

If everyone who reads this gave just $5 — the cost of a coffee — we could reach even more families and keep this life-changing formation free for all. Be Courageous. Be Catholic. Stand with us today.