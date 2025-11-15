Daily Reading for Saturday, November 15th, 2025

Reading 1, Wisdom 18:14-16; 19:6-9

14 When peaceful silence lay over all, and night had run the half of her swift course,

15 down from the heavens, from the royal throne, leapt your all-powerful Word like a pitiless warrior into the heart of a land doomed to destruction. Carrying your unambiguous command like a sharp sword,

16 it stood, and filled the universe with death; though standing on the earth, it touched the sky.

6 For the whole creation, submissive to your commands, had its very nature re-created, so that your children should be preserved from harm.

7 Overshadowing the camp there was the cloud; where there had been water, dry land was seen to rise; the Red Sea became an unimpeded way, the tempestuous waves, a green plain;

8 sheltered by your hand, the whole nation passed across, gazing at these amazing prodigies.

9 They were like horses at pasture, they skipped like lambs, singing your praises, Lord, their deliverer.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:2-3, 36-37, 42-43

2 Sing to him, make music for him, recount all his wonders!

3 Glory in his holy name, let the hearts that seek Yahweh rejoice!

36 He struck all the first-born in their land, the flower of all their manhood;

37 he led Israel out with silver and gold; in their tribes there was none who stumbled.

42 Faithful to his sacred promise, given to his servant Abraham,

43 he led out his people with rejoicing, his chosen ones with shouts of joy.