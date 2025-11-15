 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Saturday, November 15th, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Saturday, November 15th, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Saturday November 15, 2025

Reading 1, Wisdom 18:14-16; 19:6-9
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:2-3, 36-37, 42-43
Gospel, Luke 18:1-8
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Wisdom 18:14-16; 19:6-9

14 When peaceful silence lay over all, and night had run the half of her swift course,

15 down from the heavens, from the royal throne, leapt your all-powerful Word like a pitiless warrior into the heart of a land doomed to destruction. Carrying your unambiguous command like a sharp sword,

16 it stood, and filled the universe with death; though standing on the earth, it touched the sky.

6 For the whole creation, submissive to your commands, had its very nature re-created, so that your children should be preserved from harm.

7 Overshadowing the camp there was the cloud; where there had been water, dry land was seen to rise; the Red Sea became an unimpeded way, the tempestuous waves, a green plain;

8 sheltered by your hand, the whole nation passed across, gazing at these amazing prodigies.

9 They were like horses at pasture, they skipped like lambs, singing your praises, Lord, their deliverer.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 105:2-3, 36-37, 42-43

2 Sing to him, make music for him, recount all his wonders!

3 Glory in his holy name, let the hearts that seek Yahweh rejoice!

36 He struck all the first-born in their land, the flower of all their manhood;

37 he led Israel out with silver and gold; in their tribes there was none who stumbled.

42 Faithful to his sacred promise, given to his servant Abraham,

43 he led out his people with rejoicing, his chosen ones with shouts of joy.


Gospel, Luke 18:1-8

1 Then he told them a parable about the need to pray continually and never lose heart.

2 'There was a judge in a certain town,' he said, 'who had neither fear of God nor respect for anyone.

3 In the same town there was also a widow who kept on coming to him and saying, "I want justice from you against my enemy!"

4 For a long time he refused, but at last he said to himself, "Even though I have neither fear of God nor respect for any human person,

5 I must give this widow her just rights since she keeps pestering me, or she will come and slap me in the face." '

6 And the Lord said, 'You notice what the unjust judge has to say?

7 Now, will not God see justice done to his elect if they keep calling to him day and night even though he still delays to help them?

8 I promise you, he will see justice done to them, and done speedily. But when the Son of man comes, will he find any faith on earth?'


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
November 2025
S M T W T F S
1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30
Help us bring Catholic truth into the future of AI

Help us bring Catholic truth into the future of AI

More Bible

Will you answer the Call?

Will you answer the Call?

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Catholic-Owned Grass-fed Beef that Supports FREE Catholic Education

Supporting FREE Catholic Education with Grass-fed Beef

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

St. Frances Xavier Cabrini: A Mother to Immigrants and a Witness to Fearless Faith

Pope Leo XIV Urges Strong Digital Education for Children as AI Risks Grow

Catholic Schools Forced to Shut Down in Bangladesh Amid Fears of Violent Attacks
Daily Readings with Catholic Online Saint of the Day logo Prayer of the Day logo Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Prayer Candle Shop Catholic
Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.