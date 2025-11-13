Daily Reading for Thursday, November 13th, 2025
22 For within her is a spirit intelligent, holy, unique, manifold, subtle, mobile, incisive, unsullied, lucid, invulnerable, benevolent, shrewd,
23 irresistible, beneficent, friendly to human beings, steadfast, dependable, unperturbed, almighty, all-surveying, penetrating all intelligent, pure and most subtle spirits.
24 For Wisdom is quicker to move than any motion; she is so pure, she pervades and permeates all things.
25 She is a breath of the power of God, pure emanation of the glory of the Almighty; so nothing impure can find its way into her.
26 For she is a reflection of the eternal light, untarnished mirror of God's active power, and image of his goodness.
27 Although she is alone, she can do everything; herself unchanging, she renews the world, and, generation after generation, passing into holy souls, she makes them into God's friends and prophets;
28 for God loves only those who dwell with Wisdom.
29 She is indeed more splendid than the sun, she outshines all the constellations; compared with light, she takes first place,
30 for light must yield to night, but against Wisdom evil cannot prevail.
1 Strongly she reaches from one end of the world to the other and she governs the whole world for its good.
89 For ever, Yahweh, your word is planted firm in heaven.
90 Your constancy endures from age to age; you established the earth and it stands firm.
91 Through your judgements all stands firm to this day, for all creation is your servant.
130 As your word unfolds it gives light, and even the simple understand.
135 Let your face shine on your servant, teach me your will.
175 May I live only to praise you, may your judgements be my help.
20 Asked by the Pharisees when the kingdom of God was to come, he gave them this answer, 'The coming of the kingdom of God does not admit of observation
21 and there will be no one to say, "Look, it is here! Look, it is there!" For look, the kingdom of God is among you.'
22 He said to the disciples, 'A time will come when you will long to see one of the days of the Son of man and will not see it.
23 They will say to you, "Look, it is there!" or, "Look, it is here!" Make no move; do not set off in pursuit;
24 for as the lightning flashing from one part of heaven lights up the other, so will be the Son of man when his Day comes.
25 But first he is destined to suffer grievously and be rejected by this generation.
