Daily Reading for Friday, November 7th, 2025

Reading 1, Romans 15:14-21

14 My brothers, I am quite sure that you, in particular, are full of goodness, fully instructed and capable of correcting each other.

15 But I have special confidence in writing on some points to you, to refresh your memories, because of the grace that was given to me by God.

16 I was given grace to be a minister of Christ Jesus to the gentiles, dedicated to offer them the gospel of God, so that gentiles might become an acceptable offering, sanctified by the Holy Spirit.

17 So I can be proud, in Christ Jesus, of what I have done for God.

18 Of course I can dare to speak only of the things which Christ has done through me to win the allegiance of the gentiles, using what I have said and done,

19 by the power of signs and wonders, by the power of the Spirit of God. In this way, from Jerusalem and all round, even as far as Illyricum, I have fully carried out the preaching of the gospel of Christ;

20 and what is more, it has been my rule to preach the gospel only where the name of Christ has not already been heard, for I do not build on another's foundations;

21 in accordance with scripture: Those who have never been told about him will see him, and those who have never heard about him will understand.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4

1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.

2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,

3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.

4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!