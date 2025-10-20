Daily Reading for Monday, October 20th, 2025

Reading 1, Romans 4:20-25

20 Counting on the promise of God, he did not doubt or disbelieve, but drew strength from faith and gave glory to God,

21 fully convinced that whatever God promised he has the power to perform.

22 This is the faith that was reckoned to him as uprightness.

23 And the word 'reckoned' in scripture applies not only to him;

24 it is there for our sake too -- our faith, too, will be 'reckoned'

25 because we believe in him who raised from the dead our Lord Jesus who was handed over to death for our sins and raised to life for our justification.

Responsorial Psalm, Luke 1:69-70, 71-72, 73-75

69 and he has established for us a saving power in the House of his servant David,

70 just as he proclaimed, by the mouth of his holy prophets from ancient times,

71 that he would save us from our enemies and from the hands of all those who hate us,

72 and show faithful love to our ancestors, and so keep in mind his holy covenant.

73 This was the oath he swore to our father Abraham,

74 that he would grant us, free from fear, to be delivered from the hands of our enemies,

75 to serve him in holiness and uprightness in his presence, all our days.