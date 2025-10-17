 Skip to content
Daily Readings with Catholic Online

Daily Reading for Friday, October 17th, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Friday, October 17th, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Friday October 17, 2025

Reading 1, Romans 4:1-8
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 32:1-2, 5, 11
Gospel, Luke 12:1-7
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Romans 4:1-8

1 Then what do we say about Abraham, the ancestor from whom we are descended physically?

2 If Abraham had been justified because of what he had done, then he would have had something to boast about. But not before God:

3 does not scripture say: Abraham put his faith in God and this was reckoned to him as uprightness?

4 Now, when someone works, the wages for this are not considered as a favour but as due;

5 however, when someone, without working, puts faith in the one who justifies the godless, it is this faith that is reckoned as uprightness.

6 David, too, says the same: he calls someone blessed if God attributes uprightness to that person, apart from any action undertaken:

7 How blessed are those whose offence is forgiven, whose sin is blotted out.

8 How blessed are those to whom the Lord imputes no guilt.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 32:1-2, 5, 11

1 [Of David Poem] How blessed are those whose offence is forgiven, whose sin blotted out.

2 How blessed are those to whom Yahweh imputes no guilt, whose spirit harbours no deceit.

5 I made my sin known to you, did not conceal my guilt. I said, 'I shall confess my offence to Yahweh.' And you, for your part, took away my guilt, forgave my sin.

11 Rejoice in Yahweh, exult all you upright, shout for joy, you honest of heart.


Gospel, Luke 12:1-7

1 Meanwhile the people had gathered in their thousands so that they were treading on one another. And he began to speak, first of all to his disciples. 'Be on your guard against the yeast of the Pharisees -- their hypocrisy.

2 Everything now covered up will be uncovered, and everything now hidden will be made clear.

3 For this reason, whatever you have said in the dark will be heard in the daylight, and what you have whispered in hidden places will be proclaimed from the housetops.

4 'To you my friends I say: Do not be afraid of those who kill the body and after that can do no more.

5 I will tell you whom to fear: fear him who, after he has killed, has the power to cast into hell. Yes, I tell you, he is the one to fear.

6 Can you not buy five sparrows for two pennies? And yet not one is forgotten in God's sight.

7 Why, every hair on your head has been counted. There is no need to be afraid: you are worth more than many sparrows.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
October 2025
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031
Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

More Bible

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Secret Archives of the Saints, Subscribe Today

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Stronger Heart, Stronger You. | Order Today!

Stronger Heart, Stronger You. | Order Today!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

Gen Z Leads a ‘Quiet Revival’

St. Teresa of Ávila’s Body Found Still Incorrupt Nearly 500 Years After Her Death

Jesus Sustains Us Through Every Trial, Reminds Pope Leo XIV
Daily Readings with Catholic Online Saint of the Day logo Prayer of the Day logo Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Prayer Candle Shop Catholic
Shop First Holy Communion Gifts | 15% Off!

Shop First Holy Communion Gifts | 15% Off!

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Will you answer the Call?

Will you answer the Call?

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.