Daily Reading for Friday, October 17th, 2025

Reading 1, Romans 4:1-8

1 Then what do we say about Abraham, the ancestor from whom we are descended physically?

2 If Abraham had been justified because of what he had done, then he would have had something to boast about. But not before God:

3 does not scripture say: Abraham put his faith in God and this was reckoned to him as uprightness?

4 Now, when someone works, the wages for this are not considered as a favour but as due;

5 however, when someone, without working, puts faith in the one who justifies the godless, it is this faith that is reckoned as uprightness.

6 David, too, says the same: he calls someone blessed if God attributes uprightness to that person, apart from any action undertaken:

7 How blessed are those whose offence is forgiven, whose sin is blotted out.

8 How blessed are those to whom the Lord imputes no guilt.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 32:1-2, 5, 11

1 [Of David Poem] How blessed are those whose offence is forgiven, whose sin blotted out.

2 How blessed are those to whom Yahweh imputes no guilt, whose spirit harbours no deceit.

5 I made my sin known to you, did not conceal my guilt. I said, 'I shall confess my offence to Yahweh.' And you, for your part, took away my guilt, forgave my sin.

11 Rejoice in Yahweh, exult all you upright, shout for joy, you honest of heart.