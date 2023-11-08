Daily Reading for Wednesday, November 8th, 2023

Daily Reading for Wednesday November 8, 2023 Reading 1, Romans 13:8-10

Reading 1, Romans 13:8-10 8 The only thing you should owe to anyone is love for one another, for to love the other person is to fulfil the law. 9 All these: You shall not commit adultery, You shall not kill, You shall not steal, You shall not covet, and all the other commandments that there are, are summed up in this single phrase: You must love your neighbour as yourself. 10 Love can cause no harm to your neighbour, and so love is the fulfilment of the Law.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 4-5, 9 1 Alleluia! How blessed is anyone who fears Yahweh, who delights in his commandments! 2 His descendants shall be powerful on earth, the race of the honest shall receive blessings: 4 For the honest he shines as a lamp in the dark, generous, tender-hearted, and upright. 5 All goes well for one who lends generously, who is honest in all his dealing; 9 To the needy he gives without stint, his uprightness stands firm for ever; his reputation is founded on strength.

25 Great crowds accompanied him on his way and he turned and spoke to them.

26 'Anyone who comes to me without hating father, mother, wife, children, brothers, sisters, yes and his own life too, cannot be my disciple.

27 No one who does not carry his cross and come after me can be my disciple.

28 'And indeed, which of you here, intending to build a tower, would not first sit down and work out the cost to see if he had enough to complete it?

29 Otherwise, if he laid the foundation and then found himself unable to finish the work, anyone who saw it would start making fun of him and saying,

30 "Here is someone who started to build and was unable to finish."

31 Or again, what king marching to war against another king would not first sit down and consider whether with ten thousand men he could stand up to the other who was advancing against him with twenty thousand?

32 If not, then while the other king was still a long way off, he would send envoys to sue for peace.

33 So in the same way, none of you can be my disciple without giving up all that he owns.