We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Help Now >
Daily Reading for Tuesday, November 4th, 2025
Daily Reading for Tuesday November 4, 2025Reading 1, Romans 12:5-16
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 131:1, 2, 3
Gospel, Luke 14:15-24
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Romans 12:5-16
5 in the same way, all of us, though there are so many of us, make up one body in Christ, and as different parts we are all joined to one another.
6 Then since the gifts that we have differ according to the grace that was given to each of us: if it is a gift of prophecy, we should prophesy as much as our faith tells us;
7 if it is a gift of practical service, let us devote ourselves to serving; if it is teaching, to teaching;
8 if it is encouraging, to encouraging. When you give, you should give generously from the heart; if you are put in charge, you must be conscientious; if you do works of mercy, let it be because you enjoy doing them.
9 Let love be without any pretence. Avoid what is evil; stick to what is good.
10 In brotherly love let your feelings of deep affection for one another come to expression and regard others as more important than yourself.
11 In the service of the Lord, work not halfheartedly but with conscientiousness and an eager spirit.
12 Be joyful in hope, persevere in hardship; keep praying regularly;
13 share with any of God's holy people who are in need; look for opportunities to be hospitable.
14 Bless your persecutors; never curse them, bless them.
15 Rejoice with others when they rejoice, and be sad with those in sorrow.
16 Give the same consideration to all others alike. Pay no regard to social standing, but meet humble people on their own terms. Do not congratulate yourself on your own wisdom.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 131:1, 2, 3
1 [Song of Ascents] Yahweh, my heart is not haughty, I do not set my sights too high. I have taken no part in great affairs, in wonders beyond my scope.
2 No, I hold myself in quiet and silence, like a little child in its mother's arms, like a little child, so I keep myself.
3 Let Israel hope in Yahweh henceforth and for ever.
Gospel, Luke 14:15-24
15 On hearing this, one of those gathered round the table said to him, 'Blessed is anyone who will share the meal in the kingdom of God!'
16 But he said to him, 'There was a man who gave a great banquet, and he invited a large number of people.
17 When the time for the banquet came, he sent his servant to say to those who had been invited, "Come along: everything is ready now."
18 But all alike started to make excuses. The first said, "I have bought a piece of land and must go and see it. Please accept my apologies."
19 Another said, "I have bought five yoke of oxen and am on my way to try them out. Please accept my apologies."
20 Yet another said, "I have just got married and so am unable to come."
21 'The servant returned and reported this to his master. Then the householder, in a rage, said to his servant, "Go out quickly into the streets and alleys of the town and bring in here the poor, the crippled, the blind and the lame."
22 "Sir," said the servant, "your orders have been carried out and there is still room."
23 Then the master said to his servant, "Go to the open roads and the hedgerows and press people to come in, to make sure my house is full;
24 because, I tell you, not one of those who were invited shall have a taste of my banquet." '
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for November 3rd, 2025Reading 1, Romans 11:29-36
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 69:30-31, 33-34, 36-37
Gospel, Luke 14:12-14
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
The Greatest Trick of the Devil: Convincing the World He Doesn’t Exist
Remembering the Faithful Departed: The Meaning of All Souls’ Day
All Souls’ Day – Joining Them on the Journey
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.