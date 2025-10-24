 Skip to content
Daily Readings with Catholic Online

Daily Reading for Friday, October 24th, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Friday, October 24th, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Friday October 24, 2025

Reading 1, Romans 7:18-25
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:66, 68, 76, 77, 93, 94
Gospel, Luke 12:54-59
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Romans 7:18-25

18 And really, I know of nothing good living in me -- in my natural self, that is -- for though the will to do what is good is in me, the power to do it is not:

19 the good thing I want to do, I never do; the evil thing which I do not want -- that is what I do.

20 But every time I do what I do not want to, then it is not myself acting, but the sin that lives in me.

21 So I find this rule: that for me, where I want to do nothing but good, evil is close at my side.

22 In my inmost self I dearly love God's law,

23 but I see that acting on my body there is a different law which battles against the law in my mind. So I am brought to be a prisoner of that law of sin which lives inside my body.

24 What a wretched man I am! Who will rescue me from this body doomed to death?

25 God -- thanks be to him -- through Jesus Christ our Lord. So it is that I myself with my mind obey the law of God, but in my disordered nature I obey the law of sin.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:66, 68, 76, 77, 93, 94

66 Teach me judgement and knowledge, for I rely on your commandments.

68 You are generous and act generously, teach me your will.

76 Your faithful love must be my consolation, as you have promised your servant.

77 Treat me with tenderness and I shall live, for your Law is my delight.

93 I shall never forget your precepts, for by them you have given me life.

94 I am yours, save me, for I seek your precepts.


Gospel, Luke 12:54-59

54 He said again to the crowds, 'When you see a cloud looming up in the west you say at once that rain is coming, and so it does.

55 And when the wind is from the south you say it's going to be hot, and it is.

56 Hypocrites! You know how to interpret the face of the earth and the sky. How is it you do not know how to interpret these times?

57 'Why not judge for yourselves what is upright?

58 For example: when you are going to court with your opponent, make an effort to settle with him on the way, or he may drag you before the judge and the judge hand you over to the officer and the officer have you thrown into prison.

59 I tell you, you will not get out till you have paid the very last penny.'


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
October 2025
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031
FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Free Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School / Bulletin Inserts

More Bible

Experience the Gospel come alive | Visit Journey with the Messiah Today

Experience the Gospel come alive | Visit Journey with the Messiah Today

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Shop First Holy Communion Gifts | 15% Off!

Shop First Holy Communion Gifts | 15% Off!

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

St. John Paul II: The Shepherd Who Showed the World How to Live and How to Love

A Tribute to Pope Saint John Paul II

St. John Henry Newman to Be Named Patron Saint of Catholic Education by Pope Leo XIV
Daily Readings with Catholic Online Saint of the Day logo Prayer of the Day logo Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Prayer Candle Shop Catholic
Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Download the New Catholic Online School App Today!

Download the New Catholic Online School App Today!

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.