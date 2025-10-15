Daily Reading for Wednesday, October 15th, 2025

Reading 1, Romans 2:1-11

1 So no matter who you are, if you pass judgement you have no excuse. It is yourself that you condemn when you judge others, since you behave in the same way as those you are condemning.

2 We are well aware that people who behave like that are justly condemned by God.

3 But you -- when you judge those who behave like this while you are doing the same yourself -- do you think you will escape God's condemnation?

4 Or are you not disregarding his abundant goodness, tolerance and patience, failing to realise that this generosity of God is meant to bring you to repentance?

5 Your stubborn refusal to repent is only storing up retribution for yourself on that Day of retribution when God's just verdicts will be made known.

6 He will repay everyone as their deeds deserve.

7 For those who aimed for glory and honour and immortality by persevering in doing good, there will be eternal life;

8 but for those who out of jealousy have taken for their guide not truth but injustice, there will be the fury of retribution.

9 Trouble and distress will come to every human being who does evil -- Jews first, but Greeks as well;

10 glory and honour and peace will come to everyone who does good -- Jews first, but Greeks as well.

11 There is no favouritism with God.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 62:2-3, 6-7, 9

2 he alone is my rock, my safety, my stronghold so that I stand unshaken.

3 How much longer will you set on a victim, all together, intent on murder, like a rampart already leaning over, a wall already damaged?

6 He alone is my rock, my safety, my stronghold, so that I stand unwavering.

7 In God is my safety and my glory, the rock of my strength. In God is my refuge;

9 Ordinary people are a mere puff of wind, important people a delusion; set both on the scales together, and they are lighter than a puff of wind.