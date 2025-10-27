Daily Reading for Monday, October 27th, 2025

Reading 1, Romans 8:12-17

12 So then, my brothers, we have no obligation to human nature to be dominated by it.

13 If you do live in that way, you are doomed to die; but if by the Spirit you put to death the habits originating in the body, you will have life.

14 All who are guided by the Spirit of God are sons of God;

15 for what you received was not the spirit of slavery to bring you back into fear; you received the Spirit of adoption, enabling us to cry out, 'Abba, Father!'

16 The Spirit himself joins with our spirit to bear witness that we are children of God.

17 And if we are children, then we are heirs, heirs of God and joint-heirs with Christ, provided that we share his suffering, so as to share his glory.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 68:2, 4, 6-7, 20-21

2 You disperse them like smoke; as wax melts in the presence of a fire, so the wicked melt at the presence of God.

4 Sing to God, play music to his name, build a road for the Rider of the Clouds, rejoice in Yahweh, dance before him.

6 God gives the lonely a home to live in, leads prisoners out into prosperity, but rebels must live in the bare wastelands.

7 God, when you set out at the head of your people, when you strode over the desert,

20 This God of ours is a God who saves; from Lord Yahweh comes escape from death;

21 but God smashes the head of his enemies, the long-haired skull of the prowling criminal.