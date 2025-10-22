Daily Reading for Wednesday, October 22nd, 2025

Reading 1, Romans 6:12-18

12 That is why you must not allow sin to reign over your mortal bodies and make you obey their desires;

13 or give any parts of your bodies over to sin to be used as instruments of evil. Instead, give yourselves to God, as people brought to life from the dead, and give every part of your bodies to God to be instruments of uprightness;

14 and then sin will no longer have any power over you -- you are living not under law, but under grace.

15 What is the implication? That we are free to sin, now that we are not under law but under grace? Out of the question!

16 You know well that if you undertake to be somebody's slave and obey him, you are the slave of him you obey: you can be the slave either of sin which leads to death, or of obedience which leads to saving justice.

17 Once you were slaves of sin, but thank God you have given whole-hearted obedience to the pattern of teaching to which you were introduced;

18 and so, being freed from serving sin, you took uprightness as your master.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 124:1-3, 4-6, 7-8

1 [Song of Ascents Of David] If Yahweh had not been on our side -- let Israel repeat it-

2 if Yahweh had not been on our side when people attacked us,

3 they would have swallowed us alive in the heat of their anger.

4 Then water was washing us away, a torrent running right over us;

5 running right over us then were turbulent waters.

6 Blessed be Yahweh for not letting us fall a prey to their teeth!

7 We escaped like a bird from the fowlers' net. The net was broken and we escaped;

8 our help is in the name of Yahweh, who made heaven and earth.