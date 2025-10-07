 Skip to content

We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past this

Little girl looking Dear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you. Help Now >

Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 7th, 2025

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Tuesday, October 7th, 2025 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Tuesday October 7, 2025

Reading 1, Jonah 3:1-10
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 130:1-2, 3-4, 7-8
Gospel, Luke 10:38-42
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Jonah 3:1-10

1 The word of Yahweh was addressed to Jonah a second time.

2 'Up!' he said, 'Go to Nineveh, the great city, and preach to it as I shall tell you.'

3 Jonah set out and went to Nineveh in obedience to the word of Yahweh. Now Nineveh was a city great beyond compare; to cross it took three days.

4 Jonah began by going a day's journey into the city and then proclaimed, 'Only forty days more and Nineveh will be overthrown.'

5 And the people of Nineveh believed in God; they proclaimed a fast and put on sackcloth, from the greatest to the least.

6 When the news reached the king of Nineveh, he rose from his throne, took off his robe, put on sackcloth and sat down in ashes.

7 He then had it proclaimed throughout Nineveh, by decree of the king and his nobles, as follows: 'No person or animal, herd or flock, may eat anything; they may not graze, they may not drink any water.

8 All must put on sackcloth and call on God with all their might; and let everyone renounce his evil ways and violent behaviour.

9 Who knows? Perhaps God will change his mind and relent and renounce his burning wrath, so that we shall not perish.'

10 God saw their efforts to renounce their evil ways. And God relented about the disaster which he had threatened to bring on them, and did not bring it.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 130:1-2, 3-4, 7-8

1 [Song of Ascents] From the depths I call to you, Yahweh:

2 Lord, hear my cry. Listen attentively to the sound of my pleading!

3 If you kept a record of our sins, Lord, who could stand their ground?

4 But with you is forgiveness, that you may be revered.

7 let Israel hope in Yahweh. For with Yahweh is faithful love, with him generous ransom;

8 and he will ransom Israel from all its sins.


Gospel, Luke 10:38-42

38 In the course of their journey he came to a village, and a woman named Martha welcomed him into her house.

39 She had a sister called Mary, who sat down at the Lord's feet and listened to him speaking.

40 Now Martha, who was distracted with all the serving, came to him and said, 'Lord, do you not care that my sister is leaving me to do the serving all by myself? Please tell her to help me.'

41 But the Lord answered, 'Martha, Martha,' he said, 'you worry and fret about so many things,

42 and yet few are needed, indeed only one. It is Mary who has chosen the better part, and it is not to be taken from her.'


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
October 2025
S M T W T F S
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031
Help Keep Catholic Online School Free

Help Keep Catholic Online School Free

More Bible

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Enjoy Daily Readings? Pay it Forward

Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere

Enroll free Now
Daily Readings with Questions for Reflection (Monthly classes)
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Will you answer the Call?

Will you answer the Call?

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Virtual Prayer Candle

St. Francis of Assisi: The Saint Who Radiated Christ’s Poverty and Joy

Hidden Detail Spotted on the Shroud of Turin – Stunning New Evidence of the Resurrection

How Do We Navigate Such A World Without Losing Hope?
Daily Readings with Catholic Online Saint of the Day logo Prayer of the Day logo Catholic PDFs - Print - Free Light a Prayer Candle Shop Catholic
Shop First Holy Communion Gifts | 15% Off!

Shop First Holy Communion Gifts | 15% Off!

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Light Your Free Prayer Candle

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.