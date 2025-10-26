Daily Reading for Sunday, October 26th, 2025

Daily Reading for Sunday October 26, 2025 Reading 1, Sirach 35:12-14, 16-18

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 17-18, 19, 23

Gospel, Luke 18:9-14

Reading 2, Second Timothy 4:6-8, 16-18

Printable PDF of Today's Reading

Past / Future Daily Readings Reading 1, Sirach 35:12-14, 16-18Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 17-18, 19, 23Gospel, Luke 18:9-14Reading 2, Second Timothy 4:6-8, 16-18

Reading 1, Sirach 35:12-14, 16-18 12 for the Lord is a judge who is utterly impartial. 13 He never shows partiality to the detriment of the poor, he listens to the plea of the injured party. 14 He does not ignore the orphan's supplication, nor the widow's as she pours out her complaint. 16 Whoever wholeheartedly serves God will be accepted, his petitions will carry to the clouds. 17 The prayer of the humble pierces the clouds: and until it does, he is not to be consoled, 18 nor will he desist until the Most High takes notice of him, acquits the upright and delivers judgement.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 34:2-3, 17-18, 19, 23 2 I will praise Yahweh from my heart; let the humble hear and rejoice. 3 Proclaim with me the greatness of Yahweh, let us acclaim his name together. 17 They cry in anguish and Yahweh hears, and rescues them from all their troubles. 18 Yahweh is near to the broken-hearted, he helps those whose spirit is crushed. 19 Though hardships without number beset the upright, Yahweh brings rescue from them all.



Gospel, Luke 18:9-14

9 He spoke the following parable to some people who prided themselves on being upright and despised everyone else,

10 'Two men went up to the Temple to pray, one a Pharisee, the other a tax collector.

11 The Pharisee stood there and said this prayer to himself, "I thank you, God, that I am not grasping, unjust, adulterous like everyone else, and particularly that I am not like this tax collector here.

12 I fast twice a week; I pay tithes on all I get."

13 The tax collector stood some distance away, not daring even to raise his eyes to heaven; but he beat his breast and said, "God, be merciful to me, a sinner."

14 This man, I tell you, went home again justified; the other did not. For everyone who raises himself up will be humbled, but anyone who humbles himself will be raised up.'

Reading 2, Second Timothy 4:6-8, 16-18

6 As for me, my life is already being poured away as a libation, and the time has come for me to depart.

7 I have fought the good fight to the end; I have run the race to the finish; I have kept the faith;

8 all there is to come for me now is the crown of uprightness which the Lord, the upright judge, will give to me on that Day; and not only to me but to all those who have longed for his appearing.

16 The first time I had to present my defence, no one came into court to support me. Every one of them deserted me -- may they not be held accountable for it.

17 But the Lord stood by me and gave me power, so that through me the message might be fully proclaimed for all the gentiles to hear; and so I was saved from the lion's mouth.

18 The Lord will rescue me from all evil attempts on me, and bring me safely to his heavenly kingdom. To him be glory for ever and ever. Amen.