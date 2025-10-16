We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Thursday, October 16th, 2025
Daily Reading for Thursday October 16, 2025Reading 1, Romans 3:21-29
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 130:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 11:47-54
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Romans 3:21-29
21 God's saving justice was witnessed by the Law and the Prophets, but now it has been revealed altogether apart from law:
22 God's saving justice given through faith in Jesus Christ to all who believe.
23 No distinction is made: all have sinned and lack God's glory,
24 and all are justified by the free gift of his grace through being set free in Christ Jesus.
25 God appointed him as a sacrifice for reconciliation, through faith, by the shedding of his blood, and so showed his justness; first for the past, when sins went unpunished because he held his hand;
26 and now again for the present age, to show how he is just and justifies everyone who has faith in Jesus.
27 So what becomes of our boasts? There is no room for them. On what principle- that only actions count? No; that faith is what counts,
28 since, as we see it, a person is justified by faith and not by doing what the Law tells him to do.
29 Do you think God is the God only of the Jews, and not of gentiles too? Most certainly of gentiles too,
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 130:1-2, 3-4, 5-6
1 [Song of Ascents] From the depths I call to you, Yahweh:
2 Lord, hear my cry. Listen attentively to the sound of my pleading!
3 If you kept a record of our sins, Lord, who could stand their ground?
4 But with you is forgiveness, that you may be revered.
5 I rely, my whole being relies, Yahweh, on your promise.
6 My whole being hopes in the Lord, more than watchmen for daybreak; more than watchmen for daybreak
Gospel, Luke 11:47-54
47 'Alas for you because you build tombs for the prophets, the people your ancestors killed!
48 In this way you both witness to what your ancestors did and approve it; they did the killing, you do the building.
49 'And that is why the Wisdom of God said, "I will send them prophets and apostles; some they will slaughter and persecute,
50 so that this generation will have to answer for every prophet's blood that has been shed since the foundation of the world,
51 from the blood of Abel to the blood of Zechariah, who perished between the altar and the Temple." Yes, I tell you, this generation will have to answer for it all.
52 'Alas for you lawyers who have taken away the key of knowledge! You have not gone in yourselves and have prevented others from going in who wanted to.'
53 When he left there, the scribes and the Pharisees began a furious attack on him and tried to force answers from him on innumerable questions,
54 lying in wait to catch him out in something he might say.
