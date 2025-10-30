Daily Reading for Thursday, October 30th, 2025

Reading 1, Romans 8:31-39

31 After saying this, what can we add? If God is for us, who can be against us?

32 Since he did not spare his own Son, but gave him up for the sake of all of us, then can we not expect that with him he will freely give us all his gifts?

33 Who can bring any accusation against those that God has chosen? When God grants saving justice

34 who can condemn? Are we not sure that it is Christ Jesus, who died -- yes and more, who was raised from the dead and is at God's right hand -- and who is adding his plea for us?

35 Can anything cut us off from the love of Christ -- can hardships or distress, or persecution, or lack of food and clothing, or threats or violence;

36 as scripture says: For your sake we are being massacred all day long, treated as sheep to be slaughtered?

37 No; we come through all these things triumphantly victorious, by the power of him who loved us.

38 For I am certain of this: neither death nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nothing already in existence and nothing still to come, nor any power,

39 nor the heights nor the depths, nor any created thing whatever, will be able to come between us and the love of God, known to us in Christ Jesus our Lord.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 109:21-22, 26-27, 30-31

21 Yahweh, treat them as your name demands; as your faithful love is generous, deliver me.

22 Poor and needy as I am, my wounds go right to the heart;

26 Help me, Yahweh my God, save me as your faithful love demands.

27 Let them know that yours is the saving hand, that this, Yahweh, is your work.

30 With generous thanks to Yahweh on my lips, I shall praise him before all the people,

31 for he stands at the side of the poor, to save their lives from those who sit in judgement on them.