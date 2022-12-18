Daily Reading for Sunday, December 18th, 2022

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.



Help Now >





Reading 1, Isaiah 7:10-14 10 Yahweh spoke to Ahaz again and said: 11 Ask Yahweh your God for a sign, either in the depths of Sheol or in the heights above. 12 But Ahaz said, 'I will not ask. I will not put Yahweh to the test.' 13 He then said: Listen now, House of David: are you not satisfied with trying human patience that you should try my God's patience too? 14 The Lord will give you a sign in any case: It is this: the young woman is with child and will give birth to a son whom she will call Immanuel.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 24:1-2, 3-4, 5-6 1 [Psalm Of David] To Yahweh belong the earth and all it contains, the world and all who live there; 2 it is he who laid its foundations on the seas, on the flowing waters fixed it firm. 3 Who shall go up to the mountain of Yahweh? Who shall take a stand in his holy place? 4 The clean of hands and pure of heart, whose heart is not set on vanities, who does not swear an oath in order to deceive. 5 Such a one will receive blessing from Yahweh, saving justice from the God of his salvation. 6 Such is the people that seeks him, that seeks your presence, God of Jacob.

We ask you, humbly, to help. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give.Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, Matthew 1:18-24

18 This is how Jesus Christ came to be born. His mother Mary was betrothed to Joseph; but before they came to live together she was found to be with child through the Holy Spirit.

19 Her husband Joseph, being an upright man and wanting to spare her disgrace, decided to divorce her informally.

20 He had made up his mind to do this when suddenly the angel of the Lord appeared to him in a dream and said, 'Joseph son of David, do not be afraid to take Mary home as your wife, because she has conceived what is in her by the Holy Spirit.

21 She will give birth to a son and you must name him Jesus, because he is the one who is to save his people from their sins.'

22 Now all this took place to fulfil what the Lord had spoken through the prophet:

23 Look! the virgin is with child and will give birth to a son whom they will call Immanuel, a name which means 'God-is-with-us'.

24 When Joseph woke up he did what the angel of the Lord had told him to do: he took his wife to his home;

Reading 2, Romans 1:1-7

1 From Paul, a servant of Christ Jesus, called to be an apostle,

2 set apart for the service of the gospel that God promised long ago through his prophets in the holy scriptures.

3 This is the gospel concerning his Son who, in terms of human nature

4 was born a descendant of David and who, in terms of the Spirit and of holiness, was designated Son of God in power by resurrection from the dead: Jesus Christ, our Lord,

5 through whom we have received grace and our apostolic mission of winning the obedience of faith among all the nations for the honour of his name.

6 You are among these, and by his call you belong to Jesus Christ.

7 To you all, God's beloved in Rome, called to be his holy people. Grace and peace from God our Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.

December 2022 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31