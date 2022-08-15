Daily Reading for Monday, August 15th, 2022

Daily Reading for Monday August 15, 2022 Reading 1, Revelation 11:19; 12:1-6, 10

39 Mary set out at that time and went as quickly as she could into the hill country to a town in Judah.

40 She went into Zechariah's house and greeted Elizabeth.

41 Now it happened that as soon as Elizabeth heard Mary's greeting, the child leapt in her womb and Elizabeth was filled with the Holy Spirit.

42 She gave a loud cry and said, 'Of all women you are the most blessed, and blessed is the fruit of your womb.

43 Why should I be honoured with a visit from the mother of my Lord?

44 Look, the moment your greeting reached my ears, the child in my womb leapt for joy.

45 Yes, blessed is she who believed that the promise made her by the Lord would be fulfilled.'

46 And Mary said: My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord

47 and my spirit rejoices in God my Saviour;

48 because he has looked upon the humiliation of his servant. Yes, from now onwards all generations will call me blessed,

49 for the Almighty has done great things for me. Holy is his name,

50 and his faithful love extends age after age to those who fear him.

51 He has used the power of his arm, he has routed the arrogant of heart.

52 He has pulled down princes from their thrones and raised high the lowly.

53 He has filled the starving with good things, sent the rich away empty.

54 He has come to the help of Israel his servant, mindful of his faithful love

55 -according to the promise he made to our ancestors -- of his mercy to Abraham and to his descendants for ever.

56 Mary stayed with her some three months and then went home.

20 In fact, however, Christ has been raised from the dead, as the first-fruits of all who have fallen asleep.

21 As it was by one man that death came, so through one man has come the resurrection of the dead.

22 Just as all die in Adam, so in Christ all will be brought to life;

23 but all of them in their proper order: Christ the first-fruits, and next, at his coming, those who belong to him.

24 After that will come the end, when he will hand over the kingdom to God the Father, having abolished every principality, every ruling force and power.

25 For he is to be king until he has made his enemies his footstool,

26 and the last of the enemies to be done away with is death, for he has put all things under his feet.