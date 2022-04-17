 Skip to content

We ask you, humbly: don't scroll away.

Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you.

Help Now >

Daily Reading for Sunday, April 17th, 2022

  1. Catholic Online
  2. Bible
Click to Watch the Daily Reading for Sunday, April 17th, 2022 video Click to play video now

Daily Reading for Sunday April 17, 2022

Reading 1, Acts 10:34, 37-43
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1-2, 16-17, 22-23
Gospel, John 20:1-9
Reading 2, Colossians 3:1-4
Printable PDF of Today's Reading

Reading 1, Acts 10:34, 37-43

34 Then Peter addressed them, 'I now really understand', he said, 'that God has no favourites,

37 You know what happened all over Judaea, how Jesus of Nazareth began in Galilee, after John had been preaching baptism.

38 God had anointed him with the Holy Spirit and with power, and because God was with him, Jesus went about doing good and curing all who had fallen into the power of the devil.

39 Now we are witnesses to everything he did throughout the countryside of Judaea and in Jerusalem itself: and they killed him by hanging him on a tree,

40 yet on the third day God raised him to life and allowed him to be seen,

41 not by the whole people but only by certain witnesses that God had chosen beforehand. Now we are those witnesses -- we have eaten and drunk with him after his resurrection from the dead-

42 and he has ordered us to proclaim this to his people and to bear witness that God has appointed him to judge everyone, alive or dead.

43 It is to him that all the prophets bear this witness: that all who believe in Jesus will have their sins forgiven through his name.'


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1-2, 16-17, 22-23

1 Alleluia! Give thanks to Yahweh for he is good, for his faithful love endures for ever.

2 Let the House of Israel say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.'

16 Yahweh's right hand is victorious, Yahweh's right hand is triumphant!'

17 I shall not die, I shall live to recount the great deeds of Yahweh.

22 The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone;

23 This is Yahweh's doing, and we marvel at it.


We ask you, humbly, to help.

Deacon Keith Fournier Hi readers, it seems you use Catholic Online a lot; that's great! It's a little awkward to ask, but we need your help. If you have already donated, we sincerely thank you. We're not salespeople, but we depend on donations averaging $14.76 and fewer than 1% of readers give. If you donate just $5.00, the price of your coffee, Catholic Online School could keep thriving. Thank you. Help Now >

Gospel, John 20:1-9

1 It was very early on the first day of the week and still dark, when Mary of Magdala came to the tomb. She saw that the stone had been moved away from the tomb

2 and came running to Simon Peter and the other disciple, the one whom Jesus loved. 'They have taken the Lord out of the tomb,' she said, 'and we don't know where they have put him.'

3 So Peter set out with the other disciple to go to the tomb.

4 They ran together, but the other disciple, running faster than Peter, reached the tomb first;

5 he bent down and saw the linen cloths lying on the ground, but did not go in.

6 Simon Peter, following him, also came up, went into the tomb, saw the linen cloths lying on the ground

7 and also the cloth that had been over his head; this was not with the linen cloths but rolled up in a place by itself.

8 Then the other disciple who had reached the tomb first also went in; he saw and he believed.

9 Till this moment they had still not understood the scripture, that he must rise from the dead.


Reading 2, Colossians 3:1-4

1 Since you have been raised up to be with Christ, you must look for the things that are above, where Christ is, sitting at God's right hand.

2 Let your thoughts be on things above, not on the things that are on the earth,

3 because you have died, and now the life you have is hidden with Christ in God.

4 But when Christ is revealed -- and he is your life-you, too, will be revealed with him in glory.


Printable PDF of Today's Reading
April 2022
S M T W T F S
12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

To all our readers,

Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.

Help Now >

More Bible

Daily Readings

April 16th, 2022

Reading 1, Genesis 1:1-2:2
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 104:1-2, 5-6, 10, 12, 13-14, 24, 35
Gospel, Luke 24:1-12
Reading 2, Genesis 22:1-18

More Daily Readings
Next Weeks Readings
Sun, Apr. 17th
Mon, Apr. 18th
Tue, Apr. 19th
Wed, Apr. 20th
Thu, Apr. 21st
Fri, Apr. 22nd
Bible Resources
Daily Readings
Books of the Bible
Old Testament
New Testament
Ten Commandments
How to Pick a Catholic Bible
Buy a Bible

To all our readers,

Please don't scroll past this. We interrupt your reading to humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online School's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they look the other way. If you are an exceptional reader who has already donated, we sincerely thank you. If you donate just $10.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online School could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online School is useful. If Catholic Online School has given you $10.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the world that access to Catholic education matters to you. Thank you.

Help Now >

FREE Classes on the Bible Free, world-class Catholic education for anyone, anywhere

Take Ten Commandments Class Now Take How to Pray the Rosary Class Now
Take The Rosary: History, Mystery, and Meaning Class Now

Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.

Is this how Jesus really died? Discovery shows crucifixion was worse than we imagine

LIVE Catholic Lessons (FREE)

Catholic Online Shopping logo

Shop Catholic - FREE Ship $70+

Face Masks Home Blessings Rosaries Bibles Medals Prayer/Holy Cards Pets Bracelets Pillow Cases Crucifixes Books Rosary Cases Wall Crosses Keychains Plaques Statues Rings Visor Clips Church Goods

Saints & Angels

Prayers

Bible

More of Catholic Online

Light a FREE virtual prayer candle this lenten season

Catholic Online Logo

Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2021 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.

Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter!