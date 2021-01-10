Daily Reading for Sunday, January 10th, 2021

Daily Reading for Sunday January 10, 2021 Reading 1, Isaiah 42:1-4, 6-7

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 29:1-2, 3-4, 3, 9-10

Gospel, Mark 1:7-11

Reading 2, Acts 10:34-38



Reading 1, Isaiah 42:1-4, 6-7 1 Here is my servant whom I uphold, my chosen one in whom my soul delights. I have sent my spirit upon him, he will bring fair judgement to the nations. 2 He does not cry out or raise his voice, his voice is not heard in the street; 3 he does not break the crushed reed or snuff the faltering wick. Faithfully he presents fair judgement; 4 he will not grow faint, he will not be crushed until he has established fair judgement on earth, and the coasts and islands are waiting for his instruction. 6 I, Yahweh, have called you in saving justice, I have grasped you by the hand and shaped you; I have made you a covenant of the people and light to the nations, 7 to open the eyes of the blind, to free captives from prison, and those who live in darkness from the dungeon.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 29:1-2, 3-4, 3, 9-10 1 [Psalm Of David] Give Yahweh his due, sons of God, give Yahweh his due of glory and strength, 2 give Yahweh the glory due to his name, adore Yahweh in the splendour of holiness. 3 Yahweh's voice over the waters, the God of glory thunders; Yahweh over countless waters, 4 Yahweh's voice in power, Yahweh's voice in splendour; 9 Yahweh's voice convulses terebinths, strips forests bare. In his palace all cry, 'Glory!' 10 Yahweh was enthroned for the flood, Yahweh is enthroned as king for ever.

To all our readers, Please don't scroll past this. Today, we humbly ask you to defend Catholic Online's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way. If you donate just $5.00, or whatever you can, Catholic Online could keep thriving for years. Most people donate because Catholic Online is useful. If Catholic Online has given you $5.00 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, Catholic information that their work matters. If you are one of our rare donors, you have our gratitude and we warmly thank you. Help us do more >

Gospel, Mark 1:7-11

7 In the course of his preaching he said, 'After me is coming someone who is more powerful than me, and I am not fit to kneel down and undo the strap of his sandals.

8 I have baptised you with water, but he will baptise you with the Holy Spirit.'

9 It was at this time that Jesus came from Nazareth in Galilee and was baptised in the Jordan by John.

10 And at once, as he was coming up out of the water, he saw the heavens torn apart and the Spirit, like a dove, descending on him.

11 And a voice came from heaven, 'You are my Son, the Beloved; my favour rests on you.'

Reading 2, Acts 10:34-38

34 Then Peter addressed them, 'I now really understand', he said, 'that God has no favourites,

35 but that anybody of any nationality who fears him and does what is right is acceptable to him.

36 'God sent his word to the people of Israel, and it was to them that the good news of peace was brought by Jesus Christ -- he is the Lord of all.

37 You know what happened all over Judaea, how Jesus of Nazareth began in Galilee, after John had been preaching baptism.

38 God had anointed him with the Holy Spirit and with power, and because God was with him, Jesus went about doing good and curing all who had fallen into the power of the devil.

January 2021 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31