Daily Reading for Friday, October 9th, 2020

Daily Reading for Friday October 9, 2020 Reading 1, Galatians 3:7-14

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 111:1-2, 3-4, 5-6

Gospel, Luke 11:15-26



15 But some of them said, 'It is through Beelzebul, the prince of devils, that he drives devils out.'

16 Others asked him, as a test, for a sign from heaven;

17 but, knowing what they were thinking, he said to them, 'Any kingdom which is divided against itself is heading for ruin, and house collapses against house.

18 So, too, with Satan: if he is divided against himself, how can his kingdom last? - since you claim that it is through Beelzebul that I drive devils out.

19 Now if it is through Beelzebul that I drive devils out, through whom do your own sons drive them out? They shall be your judges, then.

20 But if it is through the finger of God that I drive devils out, then the kingdom of God has indeed caught you unawares.

21 So long as a strong man fully armed guards his own home, his goods are undisturbed;

22 but when someone stronger than himself attacks and defeats him, the stronger man takes away all the weapons he relied on and shares out his spoil.

23 'Anyone who is not with me is against me; and anyone who does not gather in with me throws away.

24 'When an unclean spirit goes out of someone it wanders through waterless country looking for a place to rest, and not finding one it says, "I will go back to the home I came from."

25 But on arrival, finding it swept and tidied,

26 it then goes off and brings seven other spirits more wicked than itself, and they go in and set up house there, and so that person ends up worse off than before.'