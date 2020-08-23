Daily Reading for Sunday, August 23rd, 2020

Daily Reading for Sunday August 23, 2020 Reading 1, Isaiah 22:15, 19-23

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 138:1-2, 2-3, 6, 8

Gospel, Matthew 16:13-20

Reading 2, Romans 11:33-36



Gospel, Matthew 16:13-20

13 When Jesus came to the region of Caesarea Philippi he put this question to his disciples, 'Who do people say the Son of man is?'

14 And they said, 'Some say John the Baptist, some Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.'

15 'But you,' he said, 'who do you say I am?'

16 Then Simon Peter spoke up and said, 'You are the Christ, the Son of the living God.'

17 Jesus replied, 'Simon son of Jonah, you are a blessed man! Because it was no human agency that revealed this to you but my Father in heaven.

18 So I now say to you: You are Peter and on this rock I will build my community. And the gates of the underworld can never overpower it.

19 I will give you the keys of the kingdom of Heaven: whatever you bind on earth will be bound in heaven; whatever you loose on earth will be loosed in heaven.'

20 Then he gave the disciples strict orders not to say to anyone that he was the Christ.

Reading 2, Romans 11:33-36

33 How rich and deep are the wisdom and the knowledge of God! We cannot reach to the root of his decisions or his ways.

34 Who has ever known the mind of the Lord? Who has ever been his adviser?

35 Who has given anything to him, so that his presents come only as a debt returned?

36 Everything there is comes from him and is caused by him and exists for him. To him be glory for ever! Amen.

August 2020 S M T W T F S 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31