Daily Reading for Wednesday, June 4th, 2025
Daily Reading for Wednesday June 4, 2025Reading 1, Acts 20:28-38
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 68:29-30, 33-35, 35-36
Gospel, John 17:11-19
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Acts 20:28-38
28 'Be on your guard for yourselves and for all the flock of which the Holy Spirit has made you the guardians, to feed the Church of God which he bought with the blood of his own Son.
29 'I know quite well that when I have gone fierce wolves will invade you and will have no mercy on the flock.
30 Even from your own ranks there will be men coming forward with a travesty of the truth on their lips to induce the disciples to follow them.
31 So be on your guard, remembering how night and day for three years I never slackened in counselling each one of you with tears.
32 And now I commend you to God and to the word of his grace that has power to build you up and to give you your inheritance among all the sanctified.
33 'I have never asked anyone for money or clothes;
34 you know for yourselves that these hands of mine earned enough to meet my needs and those of my companions.
35 By every means I have shown you that we must exert ourselves in this way to support the weak, remembering the words of the Lord Jesus, who himself said, "There is more happiness in giving than in receiving." '
36 When he had finished speaking he knelt down with them all and prayed.
37 By now they were all in tears; they put their arms round Paul's neck and kissed him;
38 what saddened them most was his saying they would never see his face again. Then they escorted him to the ship.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 68:29-30, 33-35, 35-36
29 from your temple high above Jerusalem. Kings will come to you bearing tribute.
30 Rebuke the Beast of the Reeds, that herd of bulls, that people of calves, who bow down with ingots of silver. Scatter the people who delight in war.
33 the Rider of the Heavens, the primeval heavens. There he speaks, with a voice of power!
34 Acknowledge the power of God. Over Israel his splendour, in the clouds his power.
35 Awesome is God in his sanctuary. He, the God of Israel, gives strength and power to his people. Blessed be God.
Gospel, John 17:11-19
11 I am no longer in the world, but they are in the world, and I am coming to you. Holy Father, keep those you have given me true to your name, so that they may be one like us.
12 While I was with them, I kept those you had given me true to your name. I have watched over them and not one is lost except one who was destined to be lost, and this was to fulfil the scriptures.
13 But now I am coming to you and I say these things in the world to share my joy with them to the full.
14 I passed your word on to them, and the world hated them, because they belong to the world no more than I belong to the world.
15 I am not asking you to remove them from the world, but to protect them from the Evil One.
16 They do not belong to the world any more than I belong to the world.
17 Consecrate them in the truth; your word is truth.
18 As you sent me into the world, I have sent them into the world,
19 and for their sake I consecrate myself so that they too may be consecrated in truth.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for June 3rd, 2025Reading 1, Acts 20:17-27
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 68:10-11, 20-21
Gospel, John 17:1-11
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
Blessed Iuliu Hossu: A Beacon of Courage, Forgiveness, and Hope for Our Time
Pope Leo XIV Urges Faithful to Become “Fishers of Families” in a World Longing for God
Eight Injured in Colorado Flamethrower Attack by Man Shouting ‘Free Palestine’
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Wednesday, June 04, 2025
- St. Francis Caracciolo: Saint of the Day for Wednesday, June 04, 2025
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Daily Readings for Tuesday, June 03, 2025
- St. Charles Lwanga and Companions: Saint of the Day for Tuesday, June 03, 2025
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Friday, May 09, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.