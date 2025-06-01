Daily Reading for Sunday, June 1st, 2025
Daily Reading for Sunday June 1, 2025Reading 1, Acts 7:55-60
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 6-7, 9
Gospel, John 17:20-26
Reading 2, Revelation 22:12-14, 16-17, 20
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Acts 7:55-60
55 But Stephen, filled with the Holy Spirit, gazed into heaven and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing at God's right hand.
56 'Look! I can see heaven thrown open,' he said, 'and the Son of man standing at the right hand of God.'
57 All the members of the council shouted out and stopped their ears with their hands; then they made a concerted rush at him,
58 thrust him out of the city and stoned him. The witnesses put down their clothes at the feet of a young man called Saul.
59 As they were stoning him, Stephen said in invocation, 'Lord Jesus, receive my spirit.'
60 Then he knelt down and said aloud, 'Lord, do not hold this sin against them.' And with these words he fell asleep.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 97:1-2, 6-7, 9
1 Yahweh is king! Let earth rejoice, the many isles be glad!
2 Cloud, black cloud enfolds him, saving justice and judgement the foundations of his throne.
6 The heavens proclaim his saving justice, all nations see his glory.
7 Shame on all who serve images, who pride themselves on their idols; bow down to him, all you gods!
9 For you are Yahweh, Most High over all the earth, far transcending all gods.
Gospel, John 17:20-26
20 I pray not only for these but also for those who through their teaching will come to believe in me.
21 May they all be one, just as, Father, you are in me and I am in you, so that they also may be in us, so that the world may believe it was you who sent me.
22 I have given them the glory you gave to me, that they may be one as we are one.
23 With me in them and you in me, may they be so perfected in unity that the world will recognise that it was you who sent me and that you have loved them as you have loved me.
24 Father, I want those you have given me to be with me where I am, so that they may always see my glory which you have given me because you loved me before the foundation of the world.
25 Father, Upright One, the world has not known you, but I have known you, and these have known that you have sent me.
26 I have made your name known to them and will continue to make it known, so that the love with which you loved me may be in them, and so that I may be in them.
Reading 2, Revelation 22:12-14, 16-17, 20
12 Look, I am coming soon, and my reward is with me, to repay everyone as their deeds deserve.
13 I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.
14 Blessed are those who will have washed their robes clean, so that they will have the right to feed on the tree of life and can come through the gates into the city.
16 I, Jesus, have sent my angel to attest these things to you for the sake of the churches. I am the sprig from the root of David and the bright star of the morning.
17 The Spirit and the Bride say, 'Come!' Let everyone who listens answer, 'Come!' Then let all who are thirsty come: all who want it may have the water of life, and have it free.
20 The one who attests these things says: I am indeed coming soon. Amen; come, Lord Jesus.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for May 31st, 2025Reading 1, Zephaniah 3:14-18
Responsorial Psalm, Isaiah 12:2-3, 4, 5-6
Gospel, Luke 1:39-56
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
10 Ways Satan Is Attacking Our Children in Today’s Culture
A New Dawn for Ancient Treasures: Vatican Library Begins Restoration and Digitization of 80,000 Manuscripts
Justice for All? A Catholic Reflection on January 6th and America’s Two-Tiered Legal System
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, June 01, 2025
- St. Justin Martyr: Saint of the Day for Sunday, June 01, 2025
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Daily Readings for Saturday, May 31, 2025
- St. Mechtildis: Saint of the Day for Saturday, May 31, 2025
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Friday, May 09, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.