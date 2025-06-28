We ask you, urgently: don't scroll past thisDear readers, Catholic Online was de-platformed by Shopify for our pro-life beliefs. They shut down our Catholic Online, Catholic Online School, Prayer Candles, and Catholic Online Learning Resources essential faith tools serving over 1.4 million students and millions of families worldwide. Our founders, now in their 70's, just gave their entire life savings to protect this mission. But fewer than 2% of readers donate. If everyone gave just $5, the cost of a coffee, we could rebuild stronger and keep Catholic education free for all. Stand with us in faith. Thank you.
Daily Reading for Saturday, June 28th, 2025
Daily Reading for Saturday June 28, 2025Reading 1, Genesis 18:1-15
Responsorial Psalm, Luke 1:46-47, 48-49, 50, 53, 54-55
Gospel, Matthew 8:5-17
Reading 1, Genesis 18:1-15
1 Yahweh appeared to him at the Oak of Mamre while he was sitting by the entrance of the tent during the hottest part of the day.
2 He looked up, and there he saw three men standing near him. As soon as he saw them he ran from the entrance of the tent to greet them, and bowed to the ground.
3 'My lord,' he said, 'if I find favour with you, please do not pass your servant by.
4 Let me have a little water brought, and you can wash your feet and have a rest under the tree.
5 Let me fetch a little bread and you can refresh yourselves before going further, now that you have come in your servant's direction.' They replied, 'Do as you say.'
6 Abraham hurried to the tent and said to Sarah, 'Quick, knead three measures of best flour and make loaves.'
7 Then, running to the herd, Abraham took a fine and tender calf and gave it to the servant, who hurried to prepare it.
8 Then taking curds, milk and the calf which had been prepared, he laid all before them, and they ate while he remained standing near them under the tree.
9 'Where is your wife Sarah?' they asked him. 'She is in the tent,' he replied.
10 Then his guest said, 'I shall come back to you next year, and then your wife Sarah will have a son.' Sarah was listening at the entrance of the tent behind him.
11 Now Abraham and Sarah were old, well on in years, and Sarah had ceased to have her monthly periods.
12 So Sarah laughed to herself, thinking, 'Now that I am past the age of childbearing, and my husband is an old man, is pleasure to come my way again?'
13 But Yahweh asked Abraham, 'Why did Sarah laugh and say, "Am I really going to have a child now that I am old?"
14 Nothing is impossible for Yahweh. I shall come back to you at the same time next year and Sarah will have a son.'
15 Sarah said, 'I did not laugh,' lying because she was afraid. But he replied, 'Oh yes, you did laugh.'
Responsorial Psalm, Luke 1:46-47, 48-49, 50, 53, 54-55
46 And Mary said: My soul proclaims the greatness of the Lord
47 and my spirit rejoices in God my Saviour;
48 because he has looked upon the humiliation of his servant. Yes, from now onwards all generations will call me blessed,
49 for the Almighty has done great things for me. Holy is his name,
50 and his faithful love extends age after age to those who fear him.
53 He has filled the starving with good things, sent the rich away empty.
54 He has come to the help of Israel his servant, mindful of his faithful love
55 -according to the promise he made to our ancestors -- of his mercy to Abraham and to his descendants for ever.
Gospel, Matthew 8:5-17
5 When he went into Capernaum a centurion came up and pleaded with him.
6 'Sir,' he said, 'my servant is lying at home paralysed and in great pain.'
7 Jesus said to him, 'I will come myself and cure him.'
8 The centurion replied, 'Sir, I am not worthy to have you under my roof; just give the word and my servant will be cured.
9 For I am under authority myself and have soldiers under me; and I say to one man, "Go," and he goes; to another, "Come here," and he comes; to my servant, "Do this," and he does it.'
10 When Jesus heard this he was astonished and said to those following him, 'In truth I tell you, in no one in Israel have I found faith as great as this.
11 And I tell you that many will come from east and west and sit down with Abraham and Isaac and Jacob at the feast in the kingdom of Heaven;
12 but the children of the kingdom will be thrown out into the darkness outside, where there will be weeping and grinding of teeth.'
13 And to the centurion Jesus said, 'Go back, then; let this be done for you, as your faith demands.' And the servant was cured at that moment.
14 And going into Peter's house Jesus found Peter's mother-in-law in bed and feverish.
15 He touched her hand and the fever left her, and she got up and began to serve him.
16 That evening they brought him many who were possessed by devils. He drove out the spirits with a command and cured all who were sick.
17 This was to fulfil what was spoken by the prophet Isaiah: He himself bore our sicknesses away and carried our diseases.
