Daily Reading for Saturday, June 7th, 2025
Daily Reading for Saturday June 7, 2025Reading 1, Acts 28:16-20, 30-31
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 11:4, 5, 7
Gospel, John 21:20-25
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Acts 28:16-20, 30-31
16 On our arrival in Rome Paul was allowed to stay in lodgings of his own with the soldier who guarded him.
17 After three days he called together the leading Jews. When they had assembled, he said to them, 'Brothers, although I have done nothing against our people or the customs of our ancestors, I was arrested in Jerusalem and handed over to the Romans.
18 They examined me and would have set me free, since they found me guilty of nothing involving the death penalty;
19 but the Jews lodged an objection, and I was forced to appeal to Caesar, though not because I had any accusation to make against my own nation.
20 That is why I have urged you to see me and have a discussion with me, for it is on account of the hope of Israel that I wear this chain.'
30 He spent the whole of the two years in his own rented lodging. He welcomed all who came to visit him,
31 proclaiming the kingdom of God and teaching the truth about the Lord Jesus Christ with complete fearlessness and without any hindrance from anyone.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 11:4, 5, 7
4 Yahweh in his holy temple! Yahweh, his throne is in heaven; his eyes watch over the world, his gaze scrutinises the children of Adam.
5 Yahweh examines the upright and the wicked, the lover of violence he detests.
7 For Yahweh is upright and loves uprightness, the honest will ever see his face.
Gospel, John 21:20-25
20 Peter turned and saw the disciple whom Jesus loved following them -- the one who had leant back close to his chest at the supper and had said to him, 'Lord, who is it that will betray you?'
21 Seeing him, Peter said to Jesus, 'What about him, Lord?'
22 Jesus answered, 'If I want him to stay behind till I come, what does it matter to you? You are to follow me.'
23 The rumour then went out among the brothers that this disciple would not die. Yet Jesus had not said to Peter, 'He will not die,' but, 'If I want him to stay behind till I come.'
24 This disciple is the one who vouches for these things and has written them down, and we know that his testimony is true.
25 There was much else that Jesus did; if it were written down in detail, I do not suppose the world itself would hold all the books that would be written.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for June 6th, 2025Reading 1, Acts 25:13-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 11-12, 19-20
Gospel, John 21:15-19
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
The Power of Grass-Fed Beef: What the Research Really Shows
Pope Leo XIV Appeals to Putin for Peace in Ukraine
Antarctica’s Buried Rivers Reveal God’s Design and Call Us to Protect Creation
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Saturday, June 07, 2025
- St. Willibald: Saint of the Day for Saturday, June 07, 2025
- Prayer to St. Gabriel, for Others: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, May 10, 2025
- Daily Readings for Friday, June 06, 2025
- St. Norbert: Saint of the Day for Friday, June 06, 2025
- Prayer for Travelers: Prayer of the Day for Friday, May 09, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.