Daily Reading for Wednesday, June 18th, 2025
Reading 1, Second Corinthians 9:6-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 3-4, 9
Gospel, Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Second Corinthians 9:6-11
6 But remember: anyone who sows sparsely will reap sparsely as well -- and anyone who sows generously will reap generously as well.
7 Each one should give as much as he has decided on his own initiative, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.
8 God is perfectly able to enrich you with every grace, so that you always have enough for every conceivable need, and your resources overflow in all kinds of good work.
9 As scripture says: To the needy he gave without stint, his uprightness stands firm for ever.
10 The one who so freely provides seed for the sower and food to eat will provide you with ample store of seed for sowing and make the harvest of your uprightness a bigger one:
11 you will be rich enough in every way for every kind of generosity that makes people thank God for what we have done.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 112:1-2, 3-4, 9
1 Alleluia! How blessed is anyone who fears Yahweh, who delights in his commandments!
2 His descendants shall be powerful on earth, the race of the honest shall receive blessings:
3 Riches and wealth for his family; his uprightness stands firm for ever.
4 For the honest he shines as a lamp in the dark, generous, tender-hearted, and upright.
9 better to take refuge in Yahweh than to rely on princes.
Gospel, Matthew 6:1-6, 16-18
1 'Be careful not to parade your uprightness in public to attract attention; otherwise you will lose all reward from your Father in heaven.
2 So when you give alms, do not have it trumpeted before you; this is what the hypocrites do in the synagogues and in the streets to win human admiration. In truth I tell you, they have had their reward.
3 But when you give alms, your left hand must not know what your right is doing;
4 your almsgiving must be secret, and your Father who sees all that is done in secret will reward you.
5 'And when you pray, do not imitate the hypocrites: they love to say their prayers standing up in the synagogues and at the street corners for people to see them. In truth I tell you, they have had their reward.
6 But when you pray, go to your private room, shut yourself in, and so pray to your Father who is in that secret place, and your Father who sees all that is done in secret will reward you.
16 'When you are fasting, do not put on a gloomy look as the hypocrites do: they go about looking unsightly to let people know they are fasting. In truth I tell you, they have had their reward.
17 But when you fast, put scent on your head and wash your face,
18 so that no one will know you are fasting except your Father who sees all that is done in secret; and your Father who sees all that is done in secret will reward you.
Reading for June 17th, 2025
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 146:2, 5-6, 7, 8-9
Gospel, Matthew 5:43-48
