Daily Reading for Sunday, June 15th, 2025

Daily Reading for Sunday June 15, 2025

Reading 1, Proverbs 8:22-31
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 8:4-5, 6-7, 8-9
Gospel, John 16:12-15
Reading 2, Romans 5:1-5
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Proverbs 8:22-31

22 'Yahweh created me, first-fruits of his fashioning, before the oldest of his works.

23 From everlasting, I was firmly set, from the beginning, before the earth came into being.

24 The deep was not, when I was born, nor were the springs with their abounding waters.

25 Before the mountains were settled, before the hills, I came to birth;

26 before he had made the earth, the countryside, and the first elements of the world.

27 When he fixed the heavens firm, I was there, when he drew a circle on the surface of the deep,

28 when he thickened the clouds above, when the sources of the deep began to swell,

29 when he assigned the sea its boundaries -- and the waters will not encroach on the shore -- when he traced the foundations of the earth,

30 I was beside the master craftsman, delighting him day after day, ever at play in his presence,

31 at play everywhere on his earth, delighting to be with the children of men.


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 8:4-5, 6-7, 8-9

4 what are human beings that you spare a thought for them, or the child of Adam that you care for him?

5 Yet you have made him little less than a god, you have crowned him with glory and beauty,

6 made him lord of the works of your hands, put all things under his feet,

7 sheep and cattle, all of them, and even the wild beasts,

8 birds in the sky, fish in the sea, when he makes his way across the ocean.

9 Yahweh our Lord, how majestic your name throughout the world!


Gospel, John 16:12-15

12 I still have many things to say to you but they would be too much for you to bear now.

13 However, when the Spirit of truth comes he will lead you to the complete truth, since he will not be speaking of his own accord, but will say only what he has been told; and he will reveal to you the things to come.

14 He will glorify me, since all he reveals to you will be taken from what is mine.

15 Everything the Father has is mine; that is why I said: all he reveals to you will be taken from what is mine.


Reading 2, Romans 5:1-5

1 So then, now that we have been justified by faith, we are at peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ;

2 it is through him, by faith, that we have been admitted into God's favour in which we are living, and look forward exultantly to God's glory.

3 Not only that; let us exult, too, in our hardships, understanding that hardship develops perseverance,

4 and perseverance develops a tested character, something that gives us hope,

5 and a hope which will not let us down, because the love of God has been poured into our hearts by the Holy Spirit which has been given to us.


