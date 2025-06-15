Daily Reading for Sunday, June 15th, 2025
Daily Reading for Sunday June 15, 2025Reading 1, Proverbs 8:22-31
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 8:4-5, 6-7, 8-9
Gospel, John 16:12-15
Reading 2, Romans 5:1-5
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
Past / Future Daily Readings
Reading 1, Proverbs 8:22-31
22 'Yahweh created me, first-fruits of his fashioning, before the oldest of his works.
23 From everlasting, I was firmly set, from the beginning, before the earth came into being.
24 The deep was not, when I was born, nor were the springs with their abounding waters.
25 Before the mountains were settled, before the hills, I came to birth;
26 before he had made the earth, the countryside, and the first elements of the world.
27 When he fixed the heavens firm, I was there, when he drew a circle on the surface of the deep,
28 when he thickened the clouds above, when the sources of the deep began to swell,
29 when he assigned the sea its boundaries -- and the waters will not encroach on the shore -- when he traced the foundations of the earth,
30 I was beside the master craftsman, delighting him day after day, ever at play in his presence,
31 at play everywhere on his earth, delighting to be with the children of men.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 8:4-5, 6-7, 8-9
4 what are human beings that you spare a thought for them, or the child of Adam that you care for him?
5 Yet you have made him little less than a god, you have crowned him with glory and beauty,
6 made him lord of the works of your hands, put all things under his feet,
7 sheep and cattle, all of them, and even the wild beasts,
8 birds in the sky, fish in the sea, when he makes his way across the ocean.
9 Yahweh our Lord, how majestic your name throughout the world!
Gospel, John 16:12-15
12 I still have many things to say to you but they would be too much for you to bear now.
13 However, when the Spirit of truth comes he will lead you to the complete truth, since he will not be speaking of his own accord, but will say only what he has been told; and he will reveal to you the things to come.
14 He will glorify me, since all he reveals to you will be taken from what is mine.
15 Everything the Father has is mine; that is why I said: all he reveals to you will be taken from what is mine.
Reading 2, Romans 5:1-5
1 So then, now that we have been justified by faith, we are at peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ;
2 it is through him, by faith, that we have been admitted into God's favour in which we are living, and look forward exultantly to God's glory.
3 Not only that; let us exult, too, in our hardships, understanding that hardship develops perseverance,
4 and perseverance develops a tested character, something that gives us hope,
5 and a hope which will not let us down, because the love of God has been poured into our hearts by the Holy Spirit which has been given to us.
Printable PDF of Today's Reading
More Bible
Reading for June 14th, 2025Reading 1, Second Corinthians 5:14-21
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 103:1-2, 3-4, 8-9, 11-12
Gospel, Matthew 5:33-37
Next Weeks Readings
New Testament
Old Testament
Online / Mobile Friendly Bible Classes Free for anyone, anywhere
Enroll free Now
Explore the Bible (20+ classes)
Moral Life in Christ (10 classes)
Ten Commandments class Certificate
The Holy Rosary (6 classes)
RCIA - Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults (Students & Catechists)
Join the Movement
When you sign up below, you don't just join an email list - you're joining an entire movement for Free world class Catholic education.
-
- Easter / Lent
- Ascension Day
- 7 Morning Prayers
- Mysteries of the Rosary
- Litany of the Bl. Virgin Mary
- Popular Saints
- Popular Prayers
- Female Saints
- Saint Feast Days by Month
- Stations of the Cross
- St. Francis of Assisi
- St. Michael the Archangel
- The Apostles' Creed
- Unfailing Prayer to St. Anthony
- Pray the Rosary
How to Build a Nuclear Bomb: Start to Strike
Saint Anthony of Padua: The Miracle-Worker Who Brings Us Back to Christ
Can Avocados Help You Sleep Better? What a Surprising Study Says — And What It Means for Catholics Seeking Holistic Health
Daily Catholic
- Daily Readings for Sunday, June 15, 2025
- St. Germaine Cousin: Saint of the Day for Sunday, June 15, 2025
- Prayer for God's Blessing of One's Daily Work: Prayer of the Day for Sunday, June 15, 2025
- Daily Readings for Saturday, June 14, 2025
- St. Methodius I: Saint of the Day for Saturday, June 14, 2025
- Prayer for America: Prayer of the Day for Saturday, June 14, 2025
Saints & Angels
Prayers
Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. All materials contained on this site, whether written, audible or visual are the exclusive property of Catholic Online and are protected under U.S. and International copyright laws, © Copyright 2025 Catholic Online. Any unauthorized use, without prior written consent of Catholic Online is strictly forbidden and prohibited.
Catholic Online is a Project of Your Catholic Voice Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Your Catholic Voice Foundation has been granted a recognition of tax exemption under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. Federal Tax Identification Number: 81-0596847. Your gift is tax-deductible as allowed by law.