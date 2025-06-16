Daily Reading for Monday, June 16th, 2025

Reading 1, Second Corinthians 6:1-10

1 As his fellow-workers, we urge you not to let your acceptance of his grace come to nothing.

2 As he said, 'At the time of my favour I have answered you; on the day of salvation I have helped you'; well, now is the real time of favour, now the day of salvation is here.

3 We avoid putting obstacles in anyone's way, so that no blame may attach to our work of service;

4 but in everything we prove ourselves authentic servants of God; by resolute perseverance in times of hardships, difficulties and distress;

5 when we are flogged or sent to prison or mobbed; labouring, sleepless, starving;

6 in purity, in knowledge, in patience, in kindness; in the Holy Spirit, in a love free of affectation;

7 in the word of truth and in the power of God; by using the weapons of uprightness for attack and for defence:

8 in times of honour or disgrace, blame or praise; taken for impostors and yet we are genuine;

9 unknown and yet we are acknowledged; dying, and yet here we are, alive; scourged but not executed;

10 in pain yet always full of joy; poor and yet making many people rich; having nothing, and yet owning everything.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 98:1, 2-3, 3-4

1 [Psalm] Sing a new song to Yahweh, for he has performed wonders, his saving power is in his right hand and his holy arm.

2 Yahweh has made known his saving power, revealed his saving justice for the nations to see,

3 mindful of his faithful love and his constancy to the House of Israel. The whole wide world has seen the saving power of our God.

4 Acclaim Yahweh, all the earth, burst into shouts of joy!