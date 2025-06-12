Daily Reading for Thursday, June 12th, 2025

Reading 1, Second Corinthians 3:15-4:1, 3-6

15 As it is, to this day, whenever Moses is read, their hearts are covered with a veil,

16 and this veil will not be taken away till they turn to the Lord.

17 Now this Lord is the Spirit and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom.

18 And all of us, with our unveiled faces like mirrors reflecting the glory of the Lord, are being transformed into the image that we reflect in brighter and brighter glory; this is the working of the Lord who is the Spirit.

1 Such by God's mercy is our ministry, and therefore we do not waver

3 If our gospel seems to be veiled at all, it is so to those who are on the way to destruction,

4 the unbelievers whose minds have been blinded by the god of this world, so that they cannot see shining the light of the gospel of the glory of Christ, who is the image of God.

5 It is not ourselves that we are proclaiming, but Christ Jesus as the Lord, and ourselves as your servants for Jesus' sake.

6 It is God who said, 'Let light shine out of darkness,' that has shone into our hearts to enlighten them with the knowledge of God's glory, the glory on the face of Christ.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 85:9-10, 11-12, 13-14

9 His saving help is near for those who fear him, his glory will dwell in our land.

10 Faithful Love and Loyalty join together, Saving Justice and Peace embrace.

11 Loyalty will spring up from the earth, and Justice will lean down from heaven.

12 Yahweh will himself give prosperity, and our soil will yield its harvest.

13 Justice will walk before him, treading out a path.