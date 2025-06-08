 Skip to content

Daily Reading for Sunday, June 8th, 2025

Daily Reading for Sunday June 8, 2025

Reading 1, Acts 2:1-11
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 104:1, 24, 29-30, 31, 34
Gospel, John 20:19-23
Reading 2, First Corinthians 12:3-7, 12-13
Past / Future Daily Readings

Reading 1, Acts 2:1-11

1 When Pentecost day came round, they had all met together,

2 when suddenly there came from heaven a sound as of a violent wind which filled the entire house in which they were sitting;

3 and there appeared to them tongues as of fire; these separated and came to rest on the head of each of them.

4 They were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak different languages as the Spirit gave them power to express themselves.

5 Now there were devout men living in Jerusalem from every nation under heaven,

6 and at this sound they all assembled, and each one was bewildered to hear these men speaking his own language.

7 They were amazed and astonished. 'Surely,' they said, 'all these men speaking are Galileans?

8 How does it happen that each of us hears them in his own native language?

9 Parthians, Medes and Elamites; people from Mesopotamia, Judaea and Cappadocia, Pontus and Asia,

10 Phrygia and Pamphylia, Egypt and the parts of Libya round Cyrene; residents of Rome-

11 Jews and proselytes alike -- Cretans and Arabs, we hear them preaching in our own language about the marvels of God.'


Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 104:1, 24, 29-30, 31, 34

1 Bless Yahweh, my soul, Yahweh, my God, how great you are! Clothed in majesty and splendour,

24 How countless are your works, Yahweh, all of them made so wisely! The earth is full of your creatures.

29 Turn away your face and they panic; take back their breath and they die and revert to dust.

30 Send out your breath and life begins; you renew the face of the earth.

31 Glory to Yahweh for ever! May Yahweh find joy in his creatures!

34 May my musings be pleasing to him, for Yahweh gives me joy.


Gospel, John 20:19-23

19 In the evening of that same day, the first day of the week, the doors were closed in the room where the disciples were, for fear of the Jews. Jesus came and stood among them. He said to them, 'Peace be with you,'

20 and, after saying this, he showed them his hands and his side. The disciples were filled with joy at seeing the Lord,

21 and he said to them again, 'Peace be with you. 'As the Father sent me, so am I sending you.'

22 After saying this he breathed on them and said: Receive the Holy Spirit.

23 If you forgive anyone's sins, they are forgiven; if you retain anyone's sins, they are retained.


Reading 2, First Corinthians 12:3-7, 12-13

12 For as with the human body which is a unity although it has many parts -- all the parts of the body, though many, still making up one single body -- so it is with Christ.

13 We were baptised into one body in a single Spirit, Jews as well as Greeks, slaves as well as free men, and we were all given the same Spirit to drink.


June 2025
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930
FREE Catholic PDF's - Home / Parish / School

Download Free Catholic PDFs Today

