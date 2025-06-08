Daily Reading for Sunday, June 8th, 2025

Reading 1, Acts 2:1-11

1 When Pentecost day came round, they had all met together,

2 when suddenly there came from heaven a sound as of a violent wind which filled the entire house in which they were sitting;

3 and there appeared to them tongues as of fire; these separated and came to rest on the head of each of them.

4 They were all filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak different languages as the Spirit gave them power to express themselves.

5 Now there were devout men living in Jerusalem from every nation under heaven,

6 and at this sound they all assembled, and each one was bewildered to hear these men speaking his own language.

7 They were amazed and astonished. 'Surely,' they said, 'all these men speaking are Galileans?

8 How does it happen that each of us hears them in his own native language?

9 Parthians, Medes and Elamites; people from Mesopotamia, Judaea and Cappadocia, Pontus and Asia,

10 Phrygia and Pamphylia, Egypt and the parts of Libya round Cyrene; residents of Rome-

11 Jews and proselytes alike -- Cretans and Arabs, we hear them preaching in our own language about the marvels of God.'

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 104:1, 24, 29-30, 31, 34

1 Bless Yahweh, my soul, Yahweh, my God, how great you are! Clothed in majesty and splendour,

24 How countless are your works, Yahweh, all of them made so wisely! The earth is full of your creatures.

29 Turn away your face and they panic; take back their breath and they die and revert to dust.

30 Send out your breath and life begins; you renew the face of the earth.

31 Glory to Yahweh for ever! May Yahweh find joy in his creatures!

34 May my musings be pleasing to him, for Yahweh gives me joy.