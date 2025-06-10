Daily Reading for Tuesday, June 10th, 2025

Reading 1, Second Corinthians 1:18-22

18 As surely as God is trustworthy, what we say to you is not both Yes and No.

19 The Son of God, Jesus Christ, who was proclaimed to you by us, that is, by me and by Silvanus and Timothy, was never Yes-and-No; his nature is all Yes.

20 For in him is found the Yes to all God's promises and therefore it is 'through him' that we answer 'Amen' to give praise to God.

21 It is God who gives us, with you, a sure place in Christ

22 and has both anointed us and marked us with his seal, giving us as pledge the Spirit in our hearts.

Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 135

129 Wonderful are your instructions, so I observe them.

130 As your word unfolds it gives light, and even the simple understand.

131 I open wide my mouth, panting eagerly for your commandments.

132 Turn to me, pity me; those who love your name deserve it.

133 Keep my steps firm in your promise; that no evil may triumph over me.

135 Let your face shine on your servant, teach me your will.