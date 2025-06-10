Daily Reading for Tuesday, June 10th, 2025
Daily Reading for Tuesday June 10, 2025Reading 1, Second Corinthians 1:18-22
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 135
Gospel, Matthew 5:13-16
Reading 1, Second Corinthians 1:18-22
18 As surely as God is trustworthy, what we say to you is not both Yes and No.
19 The Son of God, Jesus Christ, who was proclaimed to you by us, that is, by me and by Silvanus and Timothy, was never Yes-and-No; his nature is all Yes.
20 For in him is found the Yes to all God's promises and therefore it is 'through him' that we answer 'Amen' to give praise to God.
21 It is God who gives us, with you, a sure place in Christ
22 and has both anointed us and marked us with his seal, giving us as pledge the Spirit in our hearts.
Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 119:129, 130, 131, 132, 133, 135
129 Wonderful are your instructions, so I observe them.
130 As your word unfolds it gives light, and even the simple understand.
131 I open wide my mouth, panting eagerly for your commandments.
132 Turn to me, pity me; those who love your name deserve it.
133 Keep my steps firm in your promise; that no evil may triumph over me.
135 Let your face shine on your servant, teach me your will.
Gospel, Matthew 5:13-16
13 'You are salt for the earth. But if salt loses its taste, what can make it salty again? It is good for nothing, and can only be thrown out to be trampled under people's feet.
14 'You are light for the world. A city built on a hill-top cannot be hidden.
15 No one lights a lamp to put it under a tub; they put it on the lamp-stand where it shines for everyone in the house.
16 In the same way your light must shine in people's sight, so that, seeing your good works, they may give praise to your Father in heaven.
